My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

You voted ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ the best music vid this millennium…

Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 17:50

We gave you 50 of our favourite music videos released since the turn of the century and handed them over to you to chose a winner...

My Chemical Romance have claimed the title of MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century with their iconic 'Welcome To The Black Parade'!

WATCH THE GREATEST VIDEO OF THE CENTURY, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE'S 'WELCOME TO THE BLACK PARADE':

Originally released in 2006, 'Welcome To The Black Parade' was taken from their third studio album The Black Parade and became the band's only UK No.1 single. The video was directed by Samuel Bayer, had Oscar-winning Colleen Atwood on board for costume, and co-starred actor Lukas Haas (Mars Attacks!), who portrayed the lead 'character' of the album, The Patient, being taken by death as the band play on a float in a surreal, dystopian setting.

Elsewhere in the vote, Gorillaz took second place with 'Clint Eastwood,' their video for their 2001 debut single, while Lady Gaga secured third and fourth places with 'Bad Romance' and 'Telephone' respectively.

Rounding off the Top 5 in fifth place came Taylor Swift's all-star video for 'Bad Blood', which featured Kendrick Lamar and members of T-Swizzle's squad, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Zendaya and more.

Well done to all the nominees and thank you all for getting behind your artists and voting

