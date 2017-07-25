The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

If there's one thing we'll ALWAYS remember from My Super Sweet 16 (aside from the amazing celebrity performers, the 1001 costume changes and the RIDICULOUSLY extravagant gifts), it's the many, many tantrums our party guys and gals threw when something didn't *exactly* go how they planned.

Seriously, if tantrum-throwing was an Olympic sport, this lot would walk away with all of the medals and then some.

As My Super Sweet 16 returns for a brand new series (TONIGHT at 8pm on MTV!), we're taking a look back at the biggest and most dramatic outbursts we've EVER seen on the show from the party throwers who truly learnt that screaming and shouting is the key to party success.

WATCH A SNEAK PEEK LOOK AT BRAND NEW MY SUPER SWEET 16 HERE:

Audrey, Season 5

Tumblr

Who better to start our throwback than the CRAZIEST party princess, eh?

Audrey might be the most memorable raging sweet 16-er ever to grace our TV screens, as she kicked off about her outfits, her court of dancers and her dress rehearsal (to name just a few).

Audrey also gave us one of the most infamous, most ridiculous and one of the angriest Super Sweet 16 moments of all time - yep, we're talking about the time she absolutely lost her cool when her parents delivered her brand new Lexus on her birthday, which was BEFORE her party - the number one faux pas, naturally.

We still have to watch with our hands over our eyes to be honest.

Sophie, Season 2

Tumblr

Sophie was taking absolutely no sh*t when it came to planning her party - and she made sure EVERYBODY knew it.

From having some major arguments with her mum over her dress and her Dunkin' Donuts birthday wish getting denied to kicking off when she saw her party planner's can-can-themed entrance for the first time (which she hated) to raging when one of her party guest's parents turned up, Sophie proved that she DEFINITELY knows how to throw a tantrum.

But Sophie's most memorable meltdown came during her invite hand-out, when she noticed Maggie had 'stolen' an invite that she hadn't given her, which led to the party girl taking back the invite and making sure Maggie knew she was NOT invited.

If that's not awks, we don't know what is.

Janelle, Season 2

MTV

When Janelle decided to throw a Quinceañera, she probably didn't *quite* anticipate just how many meltdowns it would bring.

Besides having to actually kick some uninvited guests out, most of Janelle's frustrations centred around her court, with one of their last dance rehearsals leading to the party girl screaming and shouting at her dancers to, well, get it right.

Janelle was also forced to bring in reinforcements (AKA her mum) when one of her dancers tried to refuse to have her hair the way Janelle wanted it, pushing the party queen to breaking point.

Luckily, all the stress paid off and the court got it right on the night. PHEW.

Alexa, Season 3

MTV

MTV

Not only did Alexa have to deal with the stress of organising a HUGE party, but while she was planning, she also went through a break-up with boyfriend Manny. Sob!

It was Alexa's parents who dealt with the brunt of their daughter's rage though, with the party princess throwing a tantrum during a beach-based photoshoot when she decided she'd had enough of her dad playing director.

Her most explosive meltdown however came when she discovered that her mum had ordered the centrepieces that Alexa had specifically said she DIDN'T want, with the party queen going from zero to pure RAGE quicker than you can say birthday cake, demanding that her mum gave her the $3000 she saved on centrepieces.

On the plus side, not only did Alexa's plan to make Manny jealous work, with her ex trying to win her back during the night, but the party girl even walked away with a brand new Lexus AND a rolex. Not bad, eh?

Erin, Season 4

MTV

MTV

For poor Erin, pretty much everything that could have gone wrong with her party did - it's no wonder she had more than one meltdown, really.

Things first went wrong when her friends didn't appear at the beach for her big invite handout, and it only got worse from there, with the party girl getting more than a little angry when her stylist didn't present a single outfit she liked during their first fitting session.

On the day of the party, it was her hair and make-up stylist who faced Erin's anger, when he turned up late and failed to give her the look she wanted. Then, at the party itself, Erin's clothes stylist failed to turn up with her second outfit, leaving poor Erin missing a huge chunk of her party and having to borrow other people's clothes.

Oh, and if all that wasn't enough, the police even came to shut down the party way earlier than anticipated, leaving everyone confused and frustrated. At least it was a party she'll never forget, right?

Bjorn, Season 2

MTV

MTV

Bjorn's fashion-themed party almost spun out of control when some clothing disasters threatened to de-rail the whole night.

While a fight over corsets between some of his close friends ended in Bjorn having to find a fourth corset to ease any tension, the party boy himself actually ended up being more than unfashionably late when his own custom-designed jacket didn't show up.

Not only that, but Bjorn also had to deal with guestlist issues while he was waiting for his dazzling jacket to appear - not exactly an ideal situation, obviously.

To top it all off, Bjorn was even sick during the party as he got ready for his big fashion show. Poor Bjorn!

Svetlana, Season 4

MTV

MTV

Svetlana's 21st birthday was SO huge, she organised TWO parties to celebrate - which, in the super sweet 16 world, means two opportunities for major meltdowns.

The birthday girl's biggest tantrum came during her first soirée in Las Vegas (in the club now known as 1OAK), when her party planner felt the force of her anger when he arranged a meeting on the day of the party, rather than before.

Later, Svetlana went full-on anger when she was told her photographers were about to leave BEFORE her grand entrance, with the party princess storming off in a serious rage.

Though things weren't quite as dramatic in Miami, Svetlana made her feelings about how she didn't like her dress known, but luckily, it wasn't long before she was too busy enjoying her party to worry about it.

Sky, Season 7

MTV

MTV

Sky had high hopes for her party, but things almost didn't get off the ground when her grand entrance went slightly awry.

Though the birthday princess was all ready in her amazing hydraulic lift, her birthday guests were NOWHERE to be seen, leaving an angry Sky shouting for someone to sort it out.

After eventually making her entrance (and it being as spectacular as planned), Sky hit another hurdle when, minutes before she was supposed to hit the catwalk for her fashion show, she practically had her dress ripped off her as she was told she was in the wrong outfit.

Luckily, after a mega meltdown and her friends frantically re-tying her dress, Sky managed to rock the catwalk and enjoy her big party. YAS!

Priya and Divya, Season 3

MTV

MTV

Sisters Priya and Divya might have been close enough to organise a joint party, but that didn't mean there weren't a few tantrums on the way to party success.

From Divya uninviting one guest after they hugged her to say thank you, to Priya having to kick some annoying party crashers out, this party came with just a few hurdles.

The biggest meltdown though came during the sisters' photoshoot, when Divya ended up in tears when the photographer seemed to be favouring Priya over her.

Although the party ended up being amazing, it's definitely put us off organising any big party with our siblings. Sorry.

Stephanie, Season 4

MTV

Stephanie made sure EVERYONE - including her parents - knew who was in charge when she put together her sweet 16 party.

In fact, even the poor horse she dressed as a unicorn bore the brunt of some of Stephanie's anger when it refused to wear a horn, with the party girl quickly ending her shoot and declaring she 'hated' the horse.

Things got worse when she argued with her parents over her big invite handout, and, unluckily for her court, went to full on RAGE on the night of the party, with Stephanie screaming, shouting and screaming some more at her dancers to get ready, get in their lines and hold their masks properly.

She even told them that she didn't care if they were 'dying of a bladder infection', they would have to perform properly. Yikes.

Ava, Season 1

MTV

It was Ava's decision to head off on a trip to Santa Barbara with her BFF behind her mum's back that led to her biggest meltdown.

Having already shown her anger when she discovered her mum cut her off, the party princess later broke down in tears during a family meal when she was told she wasn't getting a car.

Luckily, things went pretty smoothly on the night of the party itself, though Ava almost ended up showing off her tantrum skills once again when guests almost got a sneak peek of her entrance, right before her carriers practically dropped her.

Still, all's well that ends well, and Ava did end up getting a car after all. A real fairytale ending.

Demetrius, Season 8

MTV

Okay, so Demetrius didn't *exactly* throw any groundbreaking tantrums during his Super Sweet 16 episode, but for refusing to accept the gift of an actual 4 x 4 for his birthday, we're giving him an honorary mention.

Demetrius, whose dad happens to be Timbaland, was presented with the truck during a car shopping trip, but almost immediately gave it the thumbs down, telling his dad: "This should not be my present."

Not only that, but Demetrius wasn't exactly thrilled with his venue on first look - but luckily for the birthday boy, it ALL worked out in the end, with Demetrius' venue eventually looking amazing and the party king even getting an incredible Lamborghini.

Not bad for a sweet 16, eh?

Catch even MORE mega tantrums in new My Super Sweet 16, starting TONIGHT at 8pm followed by brand new Promposal at 8.30pm - only on MTV! And get all your Sweet 16 videos below: