Nadine Coyle

Nadine Makes A Fierce Return In The Fabulous 'Go To Work' Video

The Girls Aloud star means business in the ultra-glam visual...

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 13:21

It's official: we need Nadine Coyle to work in the MTV office.

The Girls Aloud alum has released the brilliant music video for her insanely catchy comeback single 'Go To Work' and it's got all of the sass, camp and beauty shots we were hoping for.

It's clear that Nadine still runs the show as she struts around the office in the fiercest red pantsuit we've ever seen, obviously, while ordering the lazy wasters in her life to just do something for once!

Don't mistake her boss attitude for a b*tch, though, as the fierce singer lets her hair down at the glitter-filled, strobe-lit office party of our dreams.

While it's light on choreography, Nadine is clearly having the time of her life being a pop star again and she looks absolutely amazing while doing so, which is really all we can ever want from our pop queens.

'Go To Work' is the first single to be released after she signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI last December, although she recently revealed she has a four-track EP planned! As in, there's a second, third and fourth single ready to go. YES!

Serving us major lewks, fierce eyes and glitter by the dozen: we love it, and it's making us love the song even more!

Nadine Coyle - Go To Work

By Ross McNeilage

Music
