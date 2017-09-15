Nadine Makes A Fierce Return In The Fabulous 'Go To Work' Video

It's official: we need Nadine Coyle to work in the MTV office.
The Girls Aloud alum has released the brilliant music video for her insanely catchy comeback single 'Go To Work' and it's got all of the sass, camp and beauty shots we were hoping for.
It's clear that Nadine still runs the show as she struts around the office in the fiercest red pantsuit we've ever seen, obviously, while ordering the lazy wasters in her life to just do something for once!
[Verse 1] Disco dancing with the lights down low Beats are pumping on the stereo Neighbours banging on the bathroom wall Sayin 'crank the bass, I gotta get some more'
Water's running in the wrong direction Got a feeling it's a mixed-up sign I can see it in my own reflection Something funny's going on inside my mind I don't know what is pushing me higher It's the static from the floor below Then its drops and catches like fire It's the sound I, it's the sound I know
[Chorus] It's the sound of the underground The beat of the drum goes round and around In to the overflow Where the girls get down to the sound of the radio Out to the electric night Where the bass line jumps in the backstreet light The beat goes around and round Its the sound of the under, sound of the underground
[Verse 2] Chain reaction running through my veins Pumps the bass line up into my brain Screws my mind until I lose control And when the building rocks I know its got my soul
Water's running in the wrong direction Got a feeling it's a mixed-up sign I can see it in my own reflection Something funny's going on inside my mind I don't know what is pushing me higher It's the static from the floor below Then its drops and catches like fire It's the sound I, it's the sound I know
[Chorus] It's the sound of the underground The beat of the drum goes round and around In to the overflow Where the girls get down to the sound of the radio Out to the electric night Where the bass line jumps in the backstreet light The beat goes around and round Its the sound of the under, sound of the underground
I don't know what is pushing me higher It's the static from the floor below Then its drops and catches like fire It's the sound I, it's the sound I It's the sound I, it's the sound I know
[Chorus] It's the sound of the underground The beat of the drum goes round and around In to the overflow Where the girls get down to the sound of the radio Out to the electric night Where the bass line jumps in the backstreet light The beat goes around and round Its the sound of the under, sound of the underground
The bass line jumps in the backstreet light It's the sound of the under, sound of the underground The bass line jumps in the backstreet light It's the sound of the under, sound of the underground
Writer(s): Miranda Eleanor de Fonbrune Cooper, Niara Scarlett, Brian Thomas Higgins
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com
Don't mistake her boss attitude for a b*tch, though, as the fierce singer lets her hair down at the glitter-filled, strobe-lit office party of our dreams.
While it's light on choreography, Nadine is clearly having the time of her life being a pop star again and she looks absolutely amazing while doing so, which is really all we can ever want from our pop queens.
'Go To Work' is the first single to be released after she signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI last December, although she recently revealed she has a four-track EP planned! As in, there's a second, third and fourth single ready to go. YES!
YouTube / NadineCoyleVEVO
Serving us major lewks, fierce eyes and glitter by the dozen: we love it, and it's making us love the song even more!
Through wind and rain we got here Now we're flying babe with no fear We've been doing pain for so long But when I stare in your eyes it's all gone Through wind and rain we burn bright Learn to fly through flames and hold tight Been so many ways to go wrong But when I look in your eyes they're all gone
And in my dreams it feels like we are forty stories tall When you're around, oooh, we're untouchable And in my dreams it feels like we aren't ever gonna fall We're safe and sound and we're untouchable
It's only real when you're not around I'm walking in the rain, the sun goes down, oh oh And only love can save us now I need you here again to show me how, oh oh
I know that love shouldn't be so hard And sometimes we're standing in the dark But you light up everywhere I go And I know a heart shouldn't beat so hard And sometimes we're swimming with the sharks But you light up and keep me out the cold
And in my dreams it feels like we are forty stories tall When you're around, oooh, we're untouchable And in my dreams it feels like we aren't ever gonna fall We're safe and sound and we're untouchable
It's only real when you're not around The candle in my hand is burning out, oh oh
I know that love shouldn't be so hard And sometimes we're standing in the dark But you light up everywhere I go And I know a heart shouldn't beat so hard And sometimes we're swimming with the sharks But you light up and keep me out the cold
And in my dreams it feels like we are forty stories tall When you're around, oooh, we're untouchable And in my dreams it feels like we aren't ever gonna fall We're safe and sound and we're untouchable
Whenever you're gone, gone they wait at the door And everything's hurting like before Without any meaning, we're just skin and bone Like beautiful robots dancing alone Whenever you're gone, gone they wait at the door And everything's hurting like before Without any meaning, we're just skin and bone Like beautiful robots dancing alone
And in my dreams it feels like we are forty stories tall When you're around, oooh, we're untouchable And in my dreams it feels like we aren't ever gonna fall We're safe and sound and we're untouchable
Writer(s): Miranda Eleanor de Fonbrune Cooper, Matthew Del Gray, Brian Thomas Higgins, Timothy Martin Powell
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com