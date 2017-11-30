Nathan Henry

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment

This is awkward AF.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 16:19

Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry was left totally red-faced when he broke the first and probably the most important rule of owning a sex toy (or multiple sex toys, in Nath's case).

Yep, the lad had to face a toe-curlingly awks moment and it's all down to his own forgetfulness.

Get checking out the video right now to hear Courtney Act share some of her impeccable wisdom on safer sex...

So obviously Nathan did what any person would do in his moment of dire embarrassment, and took to Twitter to share with his 390k followers exactly what went down.

"Note to self, when Someone comes to look at your apartment HIDE SEX TOYS," wrote the lad. 

Oh no Nathan, everybody knows that rule number one is to find a top-secret (yet easily accessible) hiding place for your late-night friends and definitely keep them well out of eye-shot of anyone coming to look at your place.

But alas, what's done is done, and the lad's followers are appreciating the bants: "Bahaha only you!" wrote back on fan, clearly amused by his forgetfulness.

Instagram/NathanGShore

While we're not exactly certain why Nath had people round to check out his apartment, we just hope the viewers aren't expecting his prize-possesions to come as part of the furniture if they're looking to move in.

Now better get them packed away pronto before your next lot of guests arrive pet!

After all that, It would be rude not to hear Nathan answer a bunch of super personal questions...

 

