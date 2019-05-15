Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Reveals His Ex Is Back In Touch

Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry has revealed his ex-boyfriend is back in touch following their split last year.

The lad opened up to New! about how he's finding single life and his thoughts on his ex, Craig, popping back up despite moving on with someone else.

Play the video to watch Marnie and Nathan makeup after their fallout...

He said: "I'll be honest, he's [Craig] been in touch recently. Quite frequently this week, in fact."

"Now I'm in a different headspace I can talk to him and it doesn't faze me when his name comes up on my phone. I don't hate the boy at all. I still care for him because he was a massive part of my life."

Instagram/NathanGShore

But Nathan is pretty sure he wouldn't go back there: "We had what we had. It was a great experience, but I need more from life. He's asked me to go for a drink..."

The magazine asked what his boyfriend would say, and he said: "That's not my problem."

Eek.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Nathan is embracing the single life: "I don't want a boyfriend, but I am dating. I'm texting a few people and keeping my options open... I like each of the men in their own ways. They all bring something different to the table."

Enjoy playing the field, Nathan!