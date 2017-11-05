Nathan Henry

Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

The bromance with Sam Gowland is getting serious…

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 18:03

Geordie Shore girl/guy code states that you can’t steal your mate’s date. Is Nathan Henry about to break the code by stealing Chloe Ferry’s new man Sam Gowland?

“The bromance is slowly turning in to romance @samgowland 👬😘😍 #chloefightmebitch,” Nathan has captioned a gallery of pictures with Sam on his Instagram, a gallery that features a pic if both lads in bed. So romantic! 

Chloe Ferry’s incredible transformation…. 

Okay, so first off, best hashtag of the week award goes to Nathan. Second, yeah we know that Nathan’s in a happy relationship himself so the whole thing is just a joke. 

The bromance is slowly turning in to romance @samgowland 👬😘😍 #chloefightmebitch

The bromance is slowly turning in to romance @samgowland 👬😘😍 #chloefightmebitch

A post shared by Nathan Henry (@nathanhgshore) on

But it’s actually making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside to think that Nathan is getting on so well with Chloe’s new lad after all the drama caused by her relationship with Marty McKenna almost ruined Chloe and Nathan’s friendship. 

He's my 🌎

He's my 🌎

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

And if her recent Insta post is anything to go by we think Chloe actually has more love for Nathan than anyone else. Just look at the caption. We can’t even deal! 


Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Chloe Ferry’s OMG amazing transformation over the years... 

Latest News

Nathan Henry is trying to steal Chloe Ferry&#039;s new boyfriend Sam Gowland

Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

Kylie Jenner gives make-up fans a looks at her Christmas collection

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Taylor Swift has written a poem explaining why she took a break from fame

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Took Time Away From Fame In Emosh New Poem

Jemma Lucy launches a new dating site with a very NSFW video

Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood

Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood

am Smith with his Official Number 1 Album Award for &#039;The Thrill Of It All&#039;

Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All' Debuts At Number One

MTV Has Teamed Up With Skinnydip London For The Ultimate Throwback Accessories Collection

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Hot Air Balloon Gig - Barcelona

We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered

Eminem 2017

2017 EMA: Guess Who’s Back…Eminem Will Perform This Sunday!

Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'

Jonas Blue on set of &#039;We Could Go Back&#039; music video

Jonas Blue Confirms Liam Payne Collaboration Is In The Works

Fashion Fix: Niall Horan Is A Model Now And Missguided Wave Goodbye To Airbrushing

Camila Cabello wearing red kimono Ulyana Sergeenko, white pants, brown beret, red Stuart Weitzman boots is seen on October 18, 2017 in London

Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video

24 New Beauty Products That Are Already Cult Classics

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Cousin Is A Plus Size Model And Those Genes Are Powerful

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Confirms Performance At American Music Awards

More From Nathan Henry

Nathan Henry is trying to steal Chloe Ferry&#039;s new boyfriend Sam Gowland

Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

Two Of Geordie Shore's Finest Had The Cheek To Post This Scandalous Snap, Can You Guess Who?

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Celebrity

Nathan Henry Denies He's Going On Celebrity Big Brother But We're Not Convinced

Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry will both appear on All Star Driving School
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

The original radgies share their thoughts on the Geordie Shore newbies
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why Newbie Abbie Holborn Is Exactly What The Family Needs - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 103 | OMG! Geordie Shore's Nathan's Surprise Reveal Reaction

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 103 | Oh Sh*t! Nathan's BFF Liam Is Foamin' Over Britney Tattoo

Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei And Nathan Henry Visited A Sex Show In Amsterdam And Were A Bit Disgusted
Celebrity

Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei And Nathan Henry Visited A Sex Show In Amsterdam Because Clearly The Shag Pad Is Not Enough

Trending Articles

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square All You Need To Know Event Information

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Charlotte Crosby Strips Butt Naked And Jiggles Her Phenomenal Peach In NSFW Video

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Sophie Kasaei Approves Of Charlotte Crosby's Sleepover With This Geordie Shore Castmate