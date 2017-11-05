Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

Geordie Shore girl/guy code states that you can’t steal your mate’s date. Is Nathan Henry about to break the code by stealing Chloe Ferry’s new man Sam Gowland?

“The bromance is slowly turning in to romance @samgowland 👬😘😍 #chloefightmebitch,” Nathan has captioned a gallery of pictures with Sam on his Instagram, a gallery that features a pic if both lads in bed. So romantic!

Okay, so first off, best hashtag of the week award goes to Nathan. Second, yeah we know that Nathan’s in a happy relationship himself so the whole thing is just a joke.

But it’s actually making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside to think that Nathan is getting on so well with Chloe’s new lad after all the drama caused by her relationship with Marty McKenna almost ruined Chloe and Nathan’s friendship.

He's my 🌎 He's my 🌎 A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:36am PST

And if her recent Insta post is anything to go by we think Chloe actually has more love for Nathan than anyone else. Just look at the caption. We can’t even deal!



Words: Olivia Cooke

