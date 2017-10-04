Naya Rivera

Glee's Naya Rivera Arrested And Charged With Domestic Battery

The alleged incident involved Naya's husband, Ryan Dorsey.

Linds Foley
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 08:39

Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested and charged with domestic batter after an alleged incident involving her husband, Ryan Dorsey.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted the news overnight, after which Naya was taken in handcuffs to the county Magistrate Court where she was arraigned and a bond was set at $1,000.

After paying the fee, she was released, apparently picked up by her father-in-law.

According to the Sheriff's office statement, Naya's husban Ryan told police that she hit him in the head and face, resulting in minor injuries. He apparently had recorded a video on his mobile phone supporting these allegations, which was shown to police.

Spokeman Sgt. Brian Humphreys apparently said the pair were arguing over their child, two-year-old Josey.

In a statement police added: "As is always the case in criminal matters, the charge against Mrs. Rivera is merely an accusation. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."

Naya filed for divorce from Ryan towards the end of 2016 after two years of marriage, but in October went on to end legal proceedings.

