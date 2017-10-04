Glee's Naya Rivera Arrested And Charged With Domestic Battery

Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested and charged with domestic batter after an alleged incident involving her husband, Ryan Dorsey.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted the news overnight, after which Naya was taken in handcuffs to the county Magistrate Court where she was arraigned and a bond was set at $1,000.

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

After paying the fee, she was released, apparently picked up by her father-in-law.

According to the Sheriff's office statement, Naya's husban Ryan told police that she hit him in the head and face, resulting in minor injuries. He apparently had recorded a video on his mobile phone supporting these allegations, which was shown to police.

#squadgoals❤️ #squadgoals❤️ A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Spokeman Sgt. Brian Humphreys apparently said the pair were arguing over their child, two-year-old Josey.

In a statement police added: "As is always the case in criminal matters, the charge against Mrs. Rivera is merely an accusation. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."

VIDEO from tonight’s arraignment: After, I asked @NayaRivera if she wanted to say anything and she just put her head down. She was released on bond. Her father-in-law picked her up. Facing domestic battery charge on her husband. #wsaz pic.twitter.com/u5MLQu2xqZ — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017

Naya filed for divorce from Ryan towards the end of 2016 after two years of marriage, but in October went on to end legal proceedings.