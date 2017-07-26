Here's How Much You'll Be Able To Pimp Your Ride In 'Need For Speed Payback'
A new trailer reveals all the customisation deets.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:01
We're looking forward to speeding around in the upcoming 'Need For Speed Payback', sure.
But what we're REALLY looking forward to is recreating out dream PIMP MY RIDE-style set of wheels.
Which is why a new trailer has got us hyped - in the new look at gameplay, we get more info on how customisation will work in the new game in the iconic racing series.
HIT PLAY to see all the deets...
Customisation will work by buying and finding parts out in the world. Fingers crossed we'll be able to pimp our ride with sick DJ decks and a pool table in the back...
- Need For Speed Payback is out for PS4, Xbox One and PC on 10 November 2017.
Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!
Latest News
Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship
Selena Gomez Releases Her 'Fetish' Video and It's Amazing
Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate’
In Defense of the Internet Friend
Here's How Much You'll Be Able To Pimp Your Ride In 'Need For Speed Payback'
Iceland Now Has a Beer Spa, Everyone
Donald Trump Just Banned Transgender People From Serving In The US Military
Why This Women Is Writing One Million Letters To Total Strangers
23 Painfully Real Tweets For Anyone Who’s A Bit Of A Disaster
7 Celebrities Who Dared To Date A Civilian
OMG Usher Just Did Carpool Karaoke
The Couple With A Three-Year Tinder Joke Just Met For The First Time Live On TV
Could This Be The Ultimate Antidote To The Dreaded Holiday Hangover?
11 Kinda Gross Things You Always Wanted To Ask About Childbirth
Charlotte Crosby Reveals That She And Stephen Bear "Hated" Celebs Go Dating
Audrina Patridge Is Totally Up For A Drama-Free The Hills Reunion
The Best Cool Girl Summer Nail Art Ideas From Instagram
J Hus Isn't Shy, He's Plottin' - MTV Goes Record Shopping With A Rising Star
'The Darkness' Are Making A Documentary: Get An Exclusive First Look Here
More From Need For Speed
Games
Here's How Much You'll Be Able To Pimp Your Ride In 'Need For Speed Payback'
Need For Speed
Need For Speed Payback (2017) CUSTOMISATION Trailer
Here's How Need For Speed Payback Is Like A Full-Blown Action Movie
Aaron Paul On Need For Speed "When I Read The Script I Was Very Hesitant"
Need For Speed
MTV News Interview: Aaron Paul and Dominic Cooper
Need For Speed
Most Wanted - Gameplay Interview
Need For Speed Movie Gets 2014 Release Date
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear
11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous
Celebrity
Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route
Celebrity
Love Island's Muggy Mike Goes Full On Savage While Trolling Montana Brown's Instagram Live
Celebrity
7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann
Celebrity
Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Just Posted The Most Hilarious Video Of Max Morley
Celebrity