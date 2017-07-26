Here's How Much You'll Be Able To Pimp Your Ride In 'Need For Speed Payback'

We're looking forward to speeding around in the upcoming 'Need For Speed Payback', sure.

But what we're REALLY looking forward to is recreating out dream PIMP MY RIDE-style set of wheels.

EA

Which is why a new trailer has got us hyped - in the new look at gameplay, we get more info on how customisation will work in the new game in the iconic racing series.

HIT PLAY to see all the deets...

Customisation will work by buying and finding parts out in the world. Fingers crossed we'll be able to pimp our ride with sick DJ decks and a pool table in the back...

- Need For Speed Payback is out for PS4, Xbox One and PC on 10 November 2017.