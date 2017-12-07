N.E.R.D and Future Tackle Police Brutality in New Video
This is essential viewing...
N.E.R.D made a massive comeback last month. Not only did they announce a brand new album, No One Ever Really Dies, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and more but they also released an amazing Rihanna collaboration called 'Lemon'.
Now they've just put out the music video for their Future cut '1000' and it is brilliant.
But first, it'll piss you off
YES. YOU CAN WATCH A BRAND NEW N.E.R.D MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT NOW.
After having fun with the playful choreography in 'Lemon', '1000' takes a far more serious political tone. It opens with a clip of protestors tearing apart a confederate flag and then it unfolds into a montage of clips of police brutality and activism.
N.E.R.D aren't holding back with this visual and we are in complete awe of it.
The music video also stars 'Lemon''s brilliant dancer Mette Towley. In '1000' Mette adopts a fierce persona as she slays an array of next level moves. She also leads a brilliant army of dancers in a 'Formation' esque routine. It's magnificent.
Her talent is out of this world and we love that N.E.R.D are showcasing it.
Hopefully, she will dance in all of their visuals this era. She's a superstar.
We cannot wait to hear the album in full next week.
It's so good to have N.E.R.D back together again.
Words: Sam Prance
