N.E.R.D and Future Tackle Police Brutality in New Video

N.E.R.D made a massive comeback last month. Not only did they announce a brand new album, No One Ever Really Dies, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and more but they also released an amazing Rihanna collaboration called 'Lemon'.

Now they've just put out the music video for their Future cut '1000' and it is brilliant.

View the lyrics The truth will set you free

But first, it'll piss you off



Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae

Hate! Hunt me down like the C.I.A

Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face

Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case

Oh (hate!) and if it's heated I'ma feed my face

Hate! And best believe, it's gon' be outrageous

Hate! Hatin' niggas can't believe my race

Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh



Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Scrunchin' their eyes with your name in their mouth and

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'



Hate! You keep askin' me where I'm from

Hate! About the borders and, "Did I run?"

Hate! Keep askin' how I feel 'bout guns

Hate! There's a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh

Hate! If not now then when?

Hate! And if not me then who?

Hate! Don't drink the Kool-Aid, my friends

Hate! I tried to tell y'all about this dude



Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Hate supplements are found right in their couches

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'



Wait, wait a minute

Shout out to them people, people

Wait, wait a minute

P-p-p-people, people

Wait, wait a minute

Mad ethnic right now



I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin' digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not 'cause she ain't livin'

It's just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain't a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain't finished

I told you we won't stop

A nigga 'bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin' la

Got the hazards on, only doin' five



You can find P with the skateboard in the La Ferrar'

And the truck behind me got arms

Yeah, longer than LeBron

Just waitin' for my thumb like The Fonz

Woo! This beat tastes like lunch

But it's runnin' from veneers and it's runnin' from the fronts

But everyday, hey, wasn't lemonade

I was afraid, once a nigga graduate

Would I be okay?

So I prayed and I played

Nigga, i am OTHER, we got our office in space

Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn't chase, nigga



Nigga, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face



I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin' digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not 'cause she ain't livin'

It's just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain't a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain't finished

I told you we won't stop

A nigga 'bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin' la

Got the hazards on, only doin' five

You can catch me…



Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'



You can catch me

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Writer(s): Robyn Fenty, Pharrell L. Williams

YES. YOU CAN WATCH A BRAND NEW N.E.R.D MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT NOW.

After having fun with the playful choreography in 'Lemon', '1000' takes a far more serious political tone. It opens with a clip of protestors tearing apart a confederate flag and then it unfolds into a montage of clips of police brutality and activism.

N.E.R.D aren't holding back with this visual and we are in complete awe of it.

The music video also stars 'Lemon''s brilliant dancer Mette Towley. In '1000' Mette adopts a fierce persona as she slays an array of next level moves. She also leads a brilliant army of dancers in a 'Formation' esque routine. It's magnificent.

Her talent is out of this world and we love that N.E.R.D are showcasing it.

Hopefully, she will dance in all of their visuals this era. She's a superstar.

We cannot wait to hear the album in full next week.

It's so good to have N.E.R.D back together again.

Words: Sam Prance

