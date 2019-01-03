The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018

Not only does Netflix give us some of the best telly series ever, it also gave us some of the best new movies of the last year. And what’s better, if you have a subscription (or a mate’s login deets) you can catch up on them at home, for free. Add these to your Must-Watch list, snuggle up and binge these this weekend for the ultimate cosy night in!

Bird Box

It landed RIGHT at the end of 2018, but it’s one of the most talked about of the year. Sandra Bullock stars in this horror movie as a mother looking after her children in a world where a mysterious force as destroyed the population, and if you see it, you die (the force, not the movie, obvs). Think A Quiet Place, but with vision. Eek!

Netflix

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Another movie everyone’s talking about, this interactive, boundary-pushing feature-length Black Mirror is a first of its kind: you use your remote to make story choices all the way through the film, and the story changes depending on what you choose. Set in the 1980s, you follow a young game developer making a game based on a creepy old choose-your-own-adventure book. You’ll want to watch it loads of times over, because there are 12 different outcomes and alternate endings your selections could make.

Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix gave us the rom com OF THE YEAR with To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The high school romance made us fall head over heels for heartthrob of the moment Noah Centineo, and in love with star of the movie Lana Condor, who plays Lara Jean – our hero who, to her horror, finds her secret, private love letters to crushes past mailed out to their (completely unintended) recipients. Sequels are already on the way, so now’s the time to catch up!

Netflix

Roma

Likely to win alllll the awards this awards season, catch up with the film everyone’s talking about at home – for free! Criticically acclaimed Roma comes from Oscar-winning Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón, and tells the story of a housekeeper to a middle class family in 1970s Mexico City. It’s been nominated for a ton of Golden Globes already and everyone’s raving about it – join the conversation and see why for yourself.

Netflix

Set It Up

Think Horrible Bosses – but make it cute! This romcom tells the story of two assistants who plot to set their tough bosses up with each other on a date. A perfect movie to curl up and chill out to.

Netflix

Annihilation

This big sci-fi horror film, starring Natalie Portman, alongside Tessa Thompson and Oscar Isaac, and from Ex Machina director Alex Garland was critically acclaimed for its stunning setting and smart story, which follows a group of military scientists who visit a mysterious quarantined zone full of weird creatures and mutant landscapes. It’ll have you coming up with theories with your mates looooong after you’ve seen it.