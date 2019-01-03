Netflix

The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018

Catch up on these right now.

Rebecca May
Thursday, January 3, 2019 - 18:17

Not only does Netflix give us some of the best telly series ever, it also gave us some of the best new movies of the last year. And what’s better, if you have a subscription (or a mate’s login deets) you can catch up on them at home, for free. Add these to your Must-Watch list, snuggle up and binge these this weekend for the ultimate cosy night in!

Bird Box

It landed RIGHT at the end of 2018, but it’s one of the most talked about of the year. Sandra Bullock stars in this horror movie as a mother looking after her children in a world where a mysterious force as destroyed the population, and if you see it, you die (the force, not the movie, obvs). Think A Quiet Place, but with vision. Eek!

Netflix

 

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Another movie everyone’s talking about, this interactive, boundary-pushing feature-length Black Mirror is a first of its kind: you use your remote to make story choices all the way through the film, and the story changes depending on what you choose. Set in the 1980s, you follow a young game developer making a game based on a creepy old choose-your-own-adventure book. You’ll want to watch it loads of times over, because there are 12 different outcomes and alternate endings your selections could make. 

Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix gave us the rom com OF THE YEAR with To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The high school romance made us fall head over heels for heartthrob of the moment Noah Centineo, and in love with star of the movie Lana Condor, who plays Lara Jean – our hero who, to her horror, finds her secret, private love letters to crushes past mailed out to their (completely unintended) recipients. Sequels are already on the way, so now’s the time to catch up!

Netflix

 

Roma

Likely to win alllll the awards this awards season, catch up with the film everyone’s talking about at home – for free! Criticically acclaimed Roma comes from Oscar-winning Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón, and tells the story of a housekeeper to a middle class family in 1970s Mexico City. It’s been nominated for a ton of Golden Globes already and everyone’s raving about it – join the conversation and see why for yourself.

Netflix

Set It Up

Think Horrible Bosses – but make it cute! This romcom tells the story of two assistants who plot to set their tough bosses up with each other on a date. A perfect movie to curl up and chill out to.

Netflix

Annihilation

This big sci-fi horror film, starring Natalie Portman, alongside Tessa Thompson and Oscar Isaac, and from Ex Machina director Alex Garland was critically acclaimed for its stunning setting and smart story, which follows a group of military scientists who visit a mysterious quarantined zone full of weird creatures and mutant landscapes. It’ll have you coming up with theories with your mates looooong after you’ve seen it.

Netflix

Latest News

Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Sam Smith &amp; Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Dermot Kenned
Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online
Netflix movies
The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding

More From Netflix

Netflix movies
The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
This Video Of Noah Centineo Singing Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is Today’s Required Viewing
The Princess Switch
11 Of The Best Christmas Movies To Watch On Netflix
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
A Christmas Prince 2
19 LOL Moments From A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
From 'Elite' To 'The Haunting Of Hill House': What To Watch On Netflix If You CBA To Leave The House
The ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Actor Who Almost Played Jughead Jones
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
‘To All The Boys I’ve Killed Before’ Is The Horror Movie We Never Knew We Needed
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Cast Play TEEN TV SHOW CHARADES & Reveal Riverdale CROSSOVER Ideas | MTV Movies
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Riverdale Nearly Made Sabrina Spellman Into A Season Two Villain
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina first look pictures
Here’s Everything You NTK About Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
Universal Studios - Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights Maze
Travel
This Stranger Things Horror Maze Is Terrifying | MTV Travel

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian