Binge-watching Netflix Might Be The Reason Why You’re Tired All Of The Time

There's been an actual trial looking into it and EVERYTHING.

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 15:52

If your weekend is currently based around you binge-watching a new series on Netflix, then you may want to rethink your plans as it turns out it’s unsurprisingly not great for your sleep schedule.

Researchers at the University of Michigan and the Leuven School for Mass Communication have published a new study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine looking at the way in which binge-watching changes young people’s sleep patterns.

And among the 423 18-25 year old participants, 61% of who were female, people who said they binge-watched had higher rates of poor sleep quality, insomnia and fatigue.

So should we just go ahead and cancel our Netflix subscription right now? Well no, because while bingewatching was the reason for one third of people having bad sleep patterns, the study didn’t look at the actual type of content they were looking at, something which could greatly affect outcomes.

For example, if you watched Making A Murderer before bed that might just stress you out a little bit more than, oh we don’t know, Free Reign.

Ultimately researchers hope to find out even more about the relationship between technology and people’s sleep patterns, as digital habits continue to be on the rise. But in the mean time we're just going to try and cut down to maybe only one episode of Chesapeake Shores before bed.

