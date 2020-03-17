Netflix

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

To ease the boredom that comes with self-isolation, people on TikTok are spreading awareness about an app that allows Netflix users to sync their accounts with friends.

The spread of coronavirus is obviously a huge global issue. To do our bit, we should all be limiting our social contact with the outside world in an effort to flatten the curve and allow health services the time they need to deal with this crisis.

Instead of going out for drinks at night, why not take advantage of Netflix Party? The Chrome extension allows you to sync your laptop to play a movie or TV series at the same time as your friends. 

The system even offers an in-app conversation tool so you can chat about the entertainment while it’s playing. Here's a visual on how to access it.

People on Twitter have been praising the extension for several days, with one person writing: “It is ridiculously fun and good for morale.”

Another said: “Hey social distancing can be hard so check out the Netflix Party chrome extension. It allows you to watch movies with your friends together from afar and I thought it was neat.”

“PSA: If you want to still have movie night with friends without risking COVID-19 spread, Chrome has an extension called Netflix Party that allows you to stream Netflix with friends. It has a chat window & play/pauses for everyone in the group so you stay synced.”

Three cheers for technology.

Here's How To Sync Your Netflix Account With Friends While Self-Isolating
