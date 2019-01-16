Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'

Let's hear her out

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 11:02


Millie Bobby Brown has shared her true feelings about Penn Badgley’s character in ‘You’ and she’s convinced that his murderous tendencies are actually NBD. 

The Stranger Things actor took to Instagram Stories to give a running commentary of the Netflix series and some of her opinions surrounding the show can best be described as controversial.

Netflix

"So I just started that new show You... He's not creepy, he's in love with her and it's okay... By the way, I know everybody is gonna say 'Ahhh, he's a stalker, why would you support that?!' But like, he's in love with her... just watch the show and don't judge me on my opinion," she said.

It's possible that Millie hasn’t ~quite~ reached the end of the first series yet, but plenty of fans out there have reiterated her opinion. Penn Badgley himself has been forced to take to Twitter to set a few things straight.

“Okay but @PennBadgley was sexy as Dan but lord Joe is a whole new level,” one person wrote, as he replied: “...of problems, right?” Another pointed out: “The amount of people romanticizing @PennBadgley’s character in YOU scares me.” 

Even though Millie’s opinion might be a *tiny* bit misguided, the great thing about this show is that (some) viewers find themselves being taken in by his character as the plot progresses. 

Tumblr

As Penn said, the “problematic and interesting dimensions” of the show are what makes it so damn watchable.

Tweet us your thoughts @MTVUK.

