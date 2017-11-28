How To Unlock Netflix's Thousands Of Secret Movie Categories

Bored of your Netflix playlist? Already binged Riverdale? Don’t worry, you haven’t really run out of stuff to watch! Here’s a secret way of discovering THOUSANDS of hidden movies and TV shows on Netflix.

You’ll be used to seeing Netflix’s cateogires pop up on your homepage, like ‘British Comedy’ or ‘Featuring A Strong Female Lead’, but did you know there are LOADS of super specific genres within Netflix for you to discover?

Netflix

The hidden categories don’t appear straight away like those base categories do – but they’re totally accessible, and thankfully some smart viewers have worked out how to find them.

Each of the thousands of secret categories has a number 'code’ which, when you enter online, will show you the category. Here’s how to use them.

How to browse Netflix's hidden categories:

Find the code for the hidden genre you want to browse from the full list of VERY specific genres, here.

Paste the code on to the end of this URL - so, for example, if you want to browse Emotional Showbiz Movies (3074), go to http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/3074 in your web browser.

And there you have it! You can browse the full list of movies and TV shows under your desired category.

(You have to be logged in to your Netflix account to see it)

Then all you have to do is search for the specific movie you’ve found to watch on Netflix.

Netflix

The extremely specific genres range from ‘Feel-good Children & Family Movies starring Muppets (2663)’ to 'Exciting Vampire Movies (2949)' and 'Stunts & General Mayhem (3050)' so go and have a browse for yourself if you want to find your perfect playlist of hidden Netflix movies and shows!