Aubrey Plaza Reveals The Phenomenal Way She Got O'Shea Jackson Jr On Board For Ingrid Goes West

Sometimes in life you just have to slide in the DM's... which it turns out is exactly what Aubrey Plaza did in order to get O'shea Jackson Jr on board for Ingrid Goes West.

Yup, she just slid on in there and straight up asked him. Thank god she did too, since their scenes together provided endless lols.

Hit play on the video to see why the cast of Ingrid Goes West just couldn't stop laughing at one of Aubrey Plaza and O'shea Jackson Jr's scenes, and to hear Aubrey dish on hilarious deleted scenes...

So we know how Aubrey approach O'shea, but exactly how much of a smooth criminal was she about the whole thing? Luckily the actress exclusively revealed all and more when we threw a bunch of speed dating question her way.

We learned that Aubrey is definitely the DM queen, but we couldn't help but be a little concerned by her most used emoji.

Hit play on the video to find out exactly how Aubrey and O'shea's DM conversation went down and loads more from her slightly concerning favourite emoji to her incredibly embarrassing first username...

Incredible! Now we'll just wait patiently for our DM when Aubrey's next incredible movie roles around.