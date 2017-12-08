Blade Of The Immortal EXCLUSIVE Clip: Forest Attack
Watch a clip from the bad-ass, action-packed epic here...
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 18:28
Blade of the Immortal hits cinemas TODAY, and to celebrate we have this bad-ass, action-packed clip from the martial arts, action epic.
Head to http://www.bladeoftheimmortal.co.uk for more on the movie, and check it out in cinemas now.
More From Movies
Blade Of The Immortal EXCLUSIVE Clip: Forest Attack
Movies
Blade Of The Immortal EXCLUSIVE Clip: Forest Attack
The First Dino-Packed Trailer For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is Here
If You Love Christmas, You’ll Love This Cookie Dough Inspired By Christmas Movies
Movies
If You Love Christmas, You’ll Love This Cookie Dough Inspired By Christmas Movies | MTV MOVIES
Chris Evans Has This Crazy Idea For A Captain America Comedy Spin-Off And It Needs To Happen
James Franco
MTV Movie Spotlight: 'The Disaster Artist' - Pt. 2
Quentin Tarantino Is Planning A Star Trek Movie
Star Wars: The Force Awakens ALTERNATE ENDING Revealed By Mark Hamill
James & Dave Franco On What They Love About Each Other & CRAZIEST Auditions Ever
How To Unlock Netflix's Thousands Of Secret Movie Categories
James Franco
MTV Movie Spotlight: 'The Disaster Artist' - Pt. 1
Trending Articles
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Holly Hagan Is Ridiculously Relatable As She Asks Not To Be Judged For Her Latest Antics
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion
Emma McVey Teases The 'Unusual' Baby Name She And Gaz Beadle Are Considering
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Reveals Plans To Get Entire Front Torso Tattoo Removed – EXCLUSIVE
Marnie Simpson Hits Out At Rumours She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Sophie Kasaei Updates Fans About Her Struggle With Alopecia
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Celebrate Moving Into Their First House
Teen Mom UK Fans Are In Awe Of Mia Boardman's Latest Crop Top Snap
Sophie Kasaei Drops Huge Bombshell That She's Not Actually Called Sophie
Chris Hughes Lashes Out At One Direction And Rita Ora In Ruthless Drunken Rant
Celebrity
From Chantelle Connelly To Chris Hughes: 10 Of The Strangest Reality Star Rants Ever