Game of Thrones Cast Play SNOG/MARRY/AVOID: Westeros Edition | MTV Movies

Would you snog The Night King? Marry Cersei? Watch the cast of Game of Thrones play a hilarious game of Snog/Marry/Avoid: WESTEROS Edition!

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 16:47

Everybody loves a classic game of snog marry avoid, and it turns out the cast of Game of Thrones are no exception. Get checking out all your Westeros faves revealing all...

Game of Thrones Season 7 is available now on Digital Download

