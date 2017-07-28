The New Trailer For IT Will Freak You The F*ck Out

There’s a brand new trailer for the new version of Stephen King’s It, and if you find clowns even remotely creepy, prepare to crawl cowering under the bed. Because this clown is TERRIFYING.

Warner Bros

We got a fairly good look at Pennywise in the last trailer, but this time he speaks too, and actor Bill Skarsgard has absolutely nailed the voice. Get ready to hear it in your nightmares…

Check out the new trailer, below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKJmEC5ieOk

The Stranger Things vibes we were getting in the first trailer seem to have been phased out for more straight-up scares this time around, but we’re still loving the general look of this one. Watch out for that balloon, kids…

Directed by Andres Muschietti and co-starring Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis and will open in the UK on 8 September 2017.

By George Wales