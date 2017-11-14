Movies

Justice League: Cast Reveal Favourite Deleted Scenes And The DC Heroes They Want To Join A Sequel

We are *so* on board for a Supergirl team up.

Sophie Boyden
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 15:42

There’s no denying that a film with this many superheroes is a rollercoaster of action from start to finish, but there are some pretty awesome deleted scenes in Justice League that you won’t get to see in cinemas.

When we sat down with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg), they revealed their favourite UNSEEN clips as well as who they’d love to join them in a sequel. 

HIT PLAY to see who else in the DC universe the cast would love to team up with… 

With such demanding action scenes, we also wanted to know exactly what it takes to maintain a body of a real-life superhero.

HIT PLAY to see the Justice League cast reveal their fitness and diet tips, including reflex training and Kung Fu…

Justice League is in cinemas on 17th November. 

