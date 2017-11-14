Justice League Workout: Cast Including Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa And Gal Gadot Reveal Superhero Fitness And Diet Tips
BRB, off to the gym to get arms like Aquaman…
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 13:21
Wondering how Superman got those washboard abs, how Aquaman got those (HUGE) muscles and how Wonder Woman got the body of an Amazon?
We sat down with the whole Justice League cast - Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (the Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) - who revealed the secrets behind their superhero physiques.
HIT PLAY on the video below to find out how the Flash's fitness regime involved dancers, reflex training and Kung Fu!
Want more? Watch the Justice League cast reveal their fave deleted scenes and the DC heroes they want to join a sequel below:
Justice League is in cinemas on 17th November.
