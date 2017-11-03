Movies

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Looks like the Green Lantern lad is in the running.

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 16:45

Having already tested the spandex-clad waters in Green Lantern, Mark Strong looks set to make a return to superhero movies, with the star reportedly in talks to star in DC’s upcoming Shazam!. And it will come as no surprise to learn there's a strong chance he's going to be playing the villain…

According to reports, Strong is in final talks to play Dr. Sivana, the arch-nemesis of Billy Batson. In case you’re not up to speed on the comics, Batson is the teenage hero who can call upon the powers of six mythological gods, simply by saying the word “Shazam." What a talent.

Zachary Levy is already on board to play Batson’s super-powered alter-ego, while Dwayne Johnson may pop up in a cameo role as the legendary figure of Black Adam. Keep an eye out for him, as he’ll be getting his own solo movie further down the track.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! will hit UK screens on 5 April 2019.

We can hardly wait!

