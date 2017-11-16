Prince William And Prince Harry Will Appear In Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has added some royal lustre to its cast list, with star John Boyega confirming that both Prince William and Prince Harry will make cameos in the new film.

And yes, in case you hadn’t already guessed, they’ll be disguised as Stormtroopers.

The Princes visited the set of the new movie last year, leading to much speculation that they’d be roped in for a cameo. Boyega has now revealed that he shares a scene with the duo, who are “wrapped in Stormtrooper costumes” in what he describes as a “strange contrast of a weird family”.

Boyega went on to suggest that both Tom Hardy and, er, Gary Barlow will also appear in the same scene, again dressed as Stormtroopers. Quite the ensemble, we think you’ll agree. The casting follows on from Daniel Craig’s appearance in The Force Awakens, when 007 also made an appearance in the famous white armour.

You can try to spot the secret stars for yourself when Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in the UK on 15 December 2017.