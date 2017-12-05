Movies

Quentin Tarantino Is Planning A Star Trek Movie

The 'Kill Bill' director has something up his sleeve.

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 15:38

If you were guessing what kind of movie Quentin Tarantino was planning for his next project, a new episode in the Star Trek saga would probably be bottom of your list. But according to the director, he’s got an idea for the series that might actually come to fruition.

According to reports, Tarantino has taken his proposal to Paramount, and has sounded out JJ Abrams to lend a hand as producer.

QT would be the man behind the camera, which would mark the first time the director has ever helmed a film that didn’t stem from his own original material.

The proposal is currently being mulled over at the studio, while Tarantino continues to prep the untitled film he swears isn’t a Charles Manson biopic.

Nothing has been confirmed on that one as yet, although we do know that Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie have been tapped up to star.

It’s early days of course, but we’d love to see what Tarantino would do at the helm of the Enterprise. Hopefully Paramount will… make it so. Sorry.

