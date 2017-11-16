Robert Pattinson Reveals A NSFW Deleted Scene From New Movie Good Time

Just ask any movie star and they will probably tell you that countless scenes they poured their acting heart and souls into never even made the final cut, and it turns out Robert Pattinson all-time fave scene from his new movie 'Good Time' got binned.

Yep, Rob gave his all to one particular NSFW scene that you would never have ever known about... but luckily he dished all the gory deets to us in an exclusive interview.

It's probably for the best that this one didn't make the movie! Hit play to hear Rob explain in great detail the deleted scene you weren't supposed to know about...

Sounds pretty grim to be honest!

You're definitely going to have a good time watching Rob in this movie even without that grim moment. We also just had to ask him whether he would be up for a revamp of one of his most iconic films, Twilight.

Check out the video to see why Rob wants an all-female Twilight cast and who he wants to play Edward Cullen...

Good Time is out on November 19th.