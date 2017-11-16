Movies

Robert Pattinson Wants An All Female Reboot Of Twilight

And he has a good idea who would play Edward Cullen.

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 15:11

There's no shortage of people that would literally die for a Twilight reboot to be made, but Robert Pattinson has a pretty interesting idea about who should be cast if such a glorious thing ever was to happen.

We sat down with Rob to chat about his new film Good Time and we couldn't help but wonder if he would be up for a revamp (excuse the terrible pun) of one of his most iconic films.

Hit play on the video to find out why Robert Pattinson wants an all-female Twilight cast and exactly who he thinks should fill his Edward Cullen boots...

Now that's a film we would pay some good money to see! Someone should get Meryl on the phone pronto.

Let's face it, Rob's Twilight days are well and truly behind him, but he is absolutely phenomenal in his new movie Good Time. We sat down with him and the director of the movie, Rob Safdie, to talk grim deleted scenes that we're kind of glad didn't make the cut.

Check out the video to hear all about the seriously NSFW deleted scenes that didn't make the final cut...

Good Time is out November 19th.

 

