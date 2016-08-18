Movies

The Nice Guys Is Getting A Female-Led TV Spin-Off

Yep.

Friday, September 29, 2017 - 17:15

Sure, Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling’s The Nice Guys was a LOL-filled slice of buddy movie gold, but were we expecting a TV spin-off on the back of it? Reader, we were not… And especially not one with a female-led cast!

According to reports, producer Joel Silver will adapt the concept into a new show titled The Nice Girls, with Fox having order a script from 30 Minutes Or Less writer Michael Diliberti. Details are pretty scarce at present, although the new show will take place in a contemporary setting rather than continuing the ‘70s vibes of the movie.

If the show ends up getting commissioned beyond the pilot stage, it will be the latest in a recent flurry of movie-to-TV adaptations at Fox, who’ve made a decent fist of bringing The Exorcist and Lethal Weapon to the small screen.

Hopefully The Nice Girls will continue the trend.

Meanwhile, there’s no sign of an actual Nice Guys sequel on the table just yet, although Ryan Gosling has gone on record saying he’d be up for it. Missed the original first time around?

It’s currently on Netflix, so that’s your Friday night in taken care of….

