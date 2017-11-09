Movies

The Rock Could Join Suicide Squad 2

The Rock could debut as Black Adam in the Suicide Squad sequel.

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 16:02

Hold tight, because we might be getting an early introduction to one of DC Comics's biggest stars. That’s right, we’re talking about The Rock’s character, Black Adam.

According to reports, Black Adam won’t make his big screen debut in Shazam!, but will actually pop up in the upcoming sequel to Suicide Squad. Word is that part of that film will follow the squad trying to track down a weapon of mass destruction that turns out to be Black Adam himself.

MTV / DC

Johnson teased something like this way back in May when he said, “we have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.” Could we be looking at a potential post-credits introduction? It would be pretty cool if so.

We’ll find out for sure when Suicide Squad 2 hits screens in 2019, with Shazam! set to land later that year.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

