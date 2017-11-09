The Rock Could Join Suicide Squad 2
The Rock could debut as Black Adam in the Suicide Squad sequel.
Hold tight, because we might be getting an early introduction to one of DC Comics's biggest stars. That’s right, we’re talking about The Rock’s character, Black Adam.
According to reports, Black Adam won’t make his big screen debut in Shazam!, but will actually pop up in the upcoming sequel to Suicide Squad. Word is that part of that film will follow the squad trying to track down a weapon of mass destruction that turns out to be Black Adam himself.
Johnson teased something like this way back in May when he said, “we have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.” Could we be looking at a potential post-credits introduction? It would be pretty cool if so.
50 Movie Villains That Are So Sexy, It's Totally OK To Root For the Baddie
-
Fox1 of 50
-
Fox2 of 50
-
Disney3 of 50
-
Warner Bros.4 of 50
-
Warner Bros.5 of 50
-
Sony6 of 50
-
Universal7 of 50
-
Universal8 of 50
-
Metro Goldwyn-Mayer9 of 50
-
Optimum10 of 50
-
Fox11 of 50
-
TriStar Pictures12 of 50
-
Disney13 of 50
-
Disney14 of 50
-
Warner Bros.15 of 50
-
Warner Bros.16 of 50
-
Icon17 of 50
-
Fox18 of 50
-
Warner Bros.19 of 50
-
Fox20 of 50
-
Lionsgate21 of 50
-
Lionsgate22 of 50
-
Paramount23 of 50
-
Universal24 of 50
-
Paramount25 of 50
-
Universal26 of 50
-
Fox27 of 50
-
TriStar Pictures28 of 50
-
Warner Bros.29 of 50
-
Columbia Pictures30 of 50
-
Columbia Pictures31 of 50
-
Columbia Pictures32 of 50
-
Dreamworks33 of 50
-
Disney34 of 50
-
Miramax35 of 50
-
Fox36 of 50
-
Screen Gems37 of 50
-
Sony38 of 50
-
Warner Independent Pictures39 of 50
-
Universal40 of 50
-
Fox41 of 50
-
Icon42 of 50
-
Icon43 of 50
-
Universal44 of 50
-
Warner Bros.45 of 50
-
Studio Canal46 of 50
-
Fox47 of 50
-
Universal48 of 50
-
Fox49 of 50
-
Sony50 of 50
We’ll find out for sure when Suicide Squad 2 hits screens in 2019, with Shazam! set to land later that year.
- By George Wales @georgewales85
50 Celebs Who Totally Have The Same Face