The Rock Could Join Suicide Squad 2

Hold tight, because we might be getting an early introduction to one of DC Comics's biggest stars. That’s right, we’re talking about The Rock’s character, Black Adam.

According to reports, Black Adam won’t make his big screen debut in Shazam!, but will actually pop up in the upcoming sequel to Suicide Squad. Word is that part of that film will follow the squad trying to track down a weapon of mass destruction that turns out to be Black Adam himself.

MTV / DC

Johnson teased something like this way back in May when he said, “we have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.” Could we be looking at a potential post-credits introduction? It would be pretty cool if so.

50 Movie Villains That Are So Sexy, It's Totally OK To Root For the Baddie Fox 1 of 50

Fox 2 of 50

Disney 3 of 50

Warner Bros. 4 of 50

Warner Bros. 5 of 50

Sony 6 of 50

Universal 7 of 50

Universal 8 of 50

Metro Goldwyn-Mayer 9 of 50

Optimum 10 of 50

Fox 11 of 50

TriStar Pictures 12 of 50

Disney 13 of 50

Disney 14 of 50

Warner Bros. 15 of 50

Warner Bros. 16 of 50

Icon 17 of 50

Fox 18 of 50

Warner Bros. 19 of 50

Fox 20 of 50

Lionsgate 21 of 50

Lionsgate 22 of 50

Paramount 23 of 50

Universal 24 of 50

Paramount 25 of 50

Universal 26 of 50

Fox 27 of 50

TriStar Pictures 28 of 50

Warner Bros. 29 of 50

Columbia Pictures 30 of 50

Columbia Pictures 31 of 50

Columbia Pictures 32 of 50

Dreamworks 33 of 50

Disney 34 of 50

Miramax 35 of 50

Fox 36 of 50

Screen Gems 37 of 50

Sony 38 of 50

Warner Independent Pictures 39 of 50

Universal 40 of 50

Fox 41 of 50

Icon 42 of 50

Icon 43 of 50

Universal 44 of 50

Warner Bros. 45 of 50

Studio Canal 46 of 50

Fox 47 of 50

Universal 48 of 50

Fox 49 of 50

Sony 50 of 50



































































































We’ll find out for sure when Suicide Squad 2 hits screens in 2019, with Shazam! set to land later that year.

- By George Wales @georgewales85