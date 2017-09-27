The Trailer For 'ANNIHILATION' Starring Natalie Portman Is Here And It Looks Incredible

The trailer for Paramount's ANNIHILATION just dropped and it's literally mind-blowing.

With a star-studded cast including Natalia Portman, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thomspon and Oscar Isaac, we're in for a definite treat with this one.

The film is based on the horror Novel by Jeff VanderMeer and is directed by Alex Garland (the genius that brought us Ex Machina and 28 Days Later).

Garland is somewhat renowned for catapulting viewers into a dystopian universe, and the trailer for ANNIHILATION has us thinking this could be the most surreal world he's taken us to yet.

The trailer speaks for itself, tbh...

Natalie's character is faced with the task of finding out exactly what happened to her husband, and at one point asks: "why did my husband volunteer for a suicide mission?

We can only be certain of one thing, which is this movie is bound to bring some serious edge-of-your-seat drama.

ANNIHILATION is set to be released in the UK on 23 February 2018.