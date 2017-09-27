We Might Be Getting A Hocus Pocus Sequel

Okay, so it’s been a casual 24 years since the original movie first hit our screens, but a sequel to classic comedy Hocus Pocus is apparently still in the works.

And even if it doesn’t make it to the big screen, we might still be seeing it on TV.

This is all according to writer Mick Garris, whose been talking up the prospect of a new film: “There have been rumours of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die,” he said, in a recent interview with Forbes. “I have heard they are developing the script.”

“I haven't been involved in it,” he continues, “but I think there will be a sequel, it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead.”

Obviously none of that has been officially confirmed, but it certainly sounds like there’s an appetite for a sequel, while original stars Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker have been quoted as being keen on the idea over the years.

Come on Disney… make it happen!