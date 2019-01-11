New Music Round-up: Sam Smith, Normani, The Weeknd And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With collaborations from Sam Smith & Normani, Halsey & Juice WRLD, Calvin Harris & Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, plus The Weeknd making an appearance, as well as Tom Walker, all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

Elina Kechicheva

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

These two collaborating only equals a powerhouse of musical genius. Coming at us with a soft and sultry track on that getting-under-someone-to-get-over-someone sitch, the pair paint a perfect picture of what it feels like trying to repair ourselves after a difficult break-up. You can find us crying to this song on repeat in our room.

Lauren Jauregui - More Than That

Lauren’s back on her sexy and sensational BS, folks. Coming at us with a confrontational track that screams ‘say it with your chest’ vibes, Lauren asks for what she deserves- and she’s not backing down at any cost. Putting us under her spell with her hypnotising voice and the edgy and enticing lyrics to match, we’ll be having it on repeat when we need some girl power inspo.

Gesaffelstein Ft. The Weeknd - Lost In The Fire

Bearing his truth (in classic The Weeknd style), Abel opens up to us about infatuation and it’s vices in this track. Add to that a Gesaffelstein catchy beat, confronting lyrics, and a feeling of an honest and dire need for real love- and it’s safe to say, The Weeknd has delivered yet again. If this is about Bella, we ship them for life.

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - Giant

This collab is sure to put you in a feel-good type of mood. With Calvin bringing the beat in at all the right times, Rag ‘n’ Bone man coming at you with all the powerful lyrics you’ll need to face the day, and a cheeky addition of trumpets to get you bopping- this track is a certified banger.

Lana Del Rey - hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it

It’s time to get emo, folks. Lana is back with a new fan track and it’s giving us all of the feels. Whilst whisking us away in her emotional lyrics, she provides us with an end comfort that makes us feel safe once again. If you need to feel understood and are in need of a good cry, we can’t recommend a better song to let it all out to.

Kehlani Ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Nights Like This

Kehlani is back, we can live peacefully once again, guys. Tugging at our heartstrings as she usually does, the singer talks about unrequited love and the pain that comes with it. Add to that an equally soul-stirring verse from Ty Dolla $ign, and you’ve got the R&B song your life has been missing.

Catfish And The Bottlemen - Longshot

The Catfish drought is over, people! Back at it with a fresh track that brings a new style to the table for the boys, yet still rings true to their original sound, proves that they’ve successfully delivered another indie-banger. These boys can give you a lot of feels in 4 minutes, and this tune is proof of just that.

Halsey Ft. Juice WRLD - Without Me

After soaring to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, Halsey celebrated the win with a special version of Without Me featuring her friend Juice WRLD. The emo king and queen have collabed for an extra heightened emotional remake and you can find us screaming Juice WRLD’s new verse in the shower (they can’t hear your cries in there).

Rudimental Ft. RAY BLK & Stefflon Don - Scared Of Love

This upbeat track is proven to have you dancing around your room and ready to spontaneously jump into another relationship. The new iconic trio brings to life a new dancefloor banger with a positive message: don’t be scared to love. Oh, and don’t be scared to dance like no one’s watching when it comes on.

Loski - Boasy

Back and killing it like a boss yet again, Loski is here with a flow that comes easy to him and a beat that adds the edge. With bars that demand attention and a boasy charm that only Loski can pull off, it’s clear that he’s the real deal on this song.

Tom Walker - Just You and I

Is there anything Tom Walker can’t do? Back with a floaty and feel-good song about what really matters, love, Walker makes us feel on top of the world. Taking us to a peaceful state of mind in this track, we’re not afraid to free-fall if Tom’s at the bottom to catch us.

Billie Eilish - WHEN I WAS OLDER

Based on the movie, Roma, this track echoes the feel of the film and brings a part of Eilish into it whilst doing so. The hauntingly beautiful track transports us to different flashbacks of scenes, and we can’t help but feel more absorbed in the Alfonso Cuaron picture than ever before.

Example - All Night

Back with another bop, Example’s spits more of those cheeky bars he’s so famous for and pairs with it a beat and drop that has our heads banging all the way through.

That's it for this week guys, happy listening!