Fashion Fix: Niall Horan Is A Model Now And Missguided Wave Goodbye To Airbrushing

This week will go down in fashion history for one reason and one reason only, and that’s because Niall Horan has finally become a fully fledged model. It was only a matter of time really.

But that wasn’t all that happened in the fashion world this week that you need to catch up on, as there are some seriously big steps going on to make the industry an altogether more positive environment.

Niall Horan is a model now…

In perhaps what is the best news this week has to offer, Niall Horan has signed with Wilhelmina Model agency. And while that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get to wear the fantasy bra at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Show, it does mean there is a relatively high chance of the singer getting his own endorsement deal in the not too distant future.

Rihanna and Amal Clooney are hosting the 2018 Met Gala…

Rihanna and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will be working with Donatella Versace to welcome the rich and the beautiful at the prestigious Met Gala, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams. We can’t wait to see how everyone works with the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Missguided have stopped airbrushing their models…

So much respect for @Missguided having their models show off there stretch marks ✨ pic.twitter.com/zvUIRIEWC3 — JΔZZ (@JazzHarper_) October 4, 2017

In a move that we hope inspires literally every single other retailer, Missguided have decided to lead my example and not airbrush their models anymore. Just hours after sharing some snaps of their new in lingerie, customers were immediately all for seeing ‘real’ humans on their Twitter feed.

Topshop introduce gender neutral changing rooms…

Hey @Topshop just experienced transphobia in your Manchester store. Not letting me use the changing room I decide is shit, sort it out. — Travis (@travisalabanza) November 5, 2017

Topshop have announced that their changing rooms are now all gender neutral, following a recent situation which found a transgender person being turned away from using the female dressing rooms. A step in the right direction, Topshop.