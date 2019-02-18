Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying

If you haven’t heard Julia Michaels' latest EP ‘Inner Monologue: Part 1’, get your life together and stream it ASAP.

Featuring insanely beautiful collabs like ‘Anxiety’ with Selena Gomez, a raw account from the pair of what it’s like to struggle with the mental illness, as well as a mix of her classic and perfectly penned pop bops - it’s an EP that explores a new side to the singer.

View the lyrics I feel a little nauseous and my hands are shaking

I guess I need you close by

My throat is getting dry and my heart is racing

I haven't been by your side

In a minute, but I think about it sometimes

Even though I know it's not so distant

Oh, no, I still wanna reminisce it



I think of the night in the park, it was getting dark

And we stayed up for hours

What a time, what a time, what a time

You clinged my body like you wanted it forever

What a time, what a time, what a time

For you and I

What a time, what a time

For you and I



I know we didn't end it like we're supposed to

And now we get a bit tense

I wonder if my mind just leaves out all the bad parts

I know we didn't make sense

I admit it that I think about it sometimes

Even though I know it's not so distant

Oh, no, I still wanna reminisce it



I think of the night in the park, it was getting dark

And we stayed up for hours

What a time, what a time, what a time

You clinged my body like you wanted it forever

What a time, what a time, what a time

For you and I

What a time, what a time

For you and I



For you and I

For you and I

For you and I

What a time, what a time for you and I

What a time for you and I, yeah

What a time, what a time for you and I



I think of the night in the park, it was getting dark

And we stayed up for hours

What a lie, what a lie, what a lie

You clinged my body like you wanted it forever

What a lie, what a lie, what a lie

For you and I

What a lie, what a lie

For you and I



For you and I (for you)

For you and I (for you)

For you and I (for you and I)

Writer(s): JULIA MICHAELS, JUSTIN TRANTER, CASEY DANIEL BARTH, RILEY KNAPP

As well as this, the EP ends with maybe the most perfect collab we’ve heard in our lives? Featuring Niall Horan, the two duet to a break-up ballad that recalls the good and the bad of a relationship terminated, and the heartbreak that follows. Oh, and last night the two of them performed it together on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Watch Julia Michaels and Niall Horan duet to ‘What A Time’ on James Corden’s The Late Late Show:

Setting the scene in a park (mentioned in the song), the pair duet back and forth the lyrics that reflect on a relationship that painfully came to an end. Showing us the point of view from both sides, it gives a deep insight into how two people finally cut the string. It’s emotional, it’s powerful, and the two perform it captivatingly.

It was also rumoured that Julia started crying during the first take, and they had to reshoot the song again after Niall consoled her. We might be crying.

They had to film #WhatATime twice tonight on the Late Late show because Julia started to cry the first time! Niall consoled her and they were able to finish the second take tear free!! — Niall Break News (@NiallTourNews) February 19, 2019

We loved seeing the two perform together and this friendship is just all sorts of goals. Get you a friend like Niall Horan, ladies and gents.