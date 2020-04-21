Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Roasted Louis Tomlinson On Instagram Live

Liam Payne and Niall Horan have proved that nothing has changed in the One Direction dynamic after reuniting for an impromptu chat on Instagram Live.

The boys began their catch-up by talking about bandmate Louis Tomlinson: “I spoke to him a couple of days ago, in that WhatsApp group thing…,” Niall said. Liam then pointed out that the band are still terrible at getting themselves organised.

“Our three-way FaceTime went really well,” Liam joked, “the other day we were like, “Oh, we’re going to go on FaceTime, we’re going on tomorrow…”’

Niall argued that the coronavirus pandemic should’ve made their online meetings easier: “It’s so funny. We can never get anyone together even though we’re all doing nothing.”

He then had a bit of fun roasting Louis online, joking: “Even though I know for a fact Louis is just sitting home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. I was doing the same yesterday.”

This comes after Liam revealed that the boys will be reuniting in honour of the band’s 10th anniversary. In an IG Live with DJ Alesso, he said: “Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment.’

“I can’t say too much. It was actually… Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.”

He previously said: “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

Can't wait for an official announcement tbh.