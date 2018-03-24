Niall Horan

Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Fuel Romance Rumours During New York Outing

Their relationship is going in One Direction - upwards!

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 17:14

One Direction lad Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are yet to confirm whether or not their dating, but that won't stop us totally shipping them after their latest outing.

The couple, ahem, we mean pair were spotted hanging out in New York on Monday afternoon looking all kinds of chic.

Hailee looked effortlessly cool in a green jumpsuit (if anyone knows where we can purchase this, please direct the link to @MTVUK) and whiter than white trainers.

Meanwhile, Niall went for an all navy look with equally white kicks.

They say blue and green should never be seen, but these guys just look TOO good together.

Rumours that the musical pair are more than just good pals have been swirling for months, and their latest antics seem to have confirmed our suspicions further.

Getty

Okay, sure they're merely walking down the road together, but this coupled with the fact that they were seen snogging backstage at a concert is all the confirmation we need.

BBC Producer Fiona Hanlon saw it go down at BBC's Biggest Weekend in Swansea.

At the time, she told Nick Grimshaw on the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show: "They were snogging, they were!"

Plus we know Hailee isn't afraid to rock a bit of Niall merch, as she was seen werking a NH tee on the 'gram in March.

📍51.4613° N, 0.1156° W

📍51.4613° N, 0.1156° W

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

'Cause who doesn't love nicking their boyfriend's clothes?

Consider us well and truly obsessed with these two.

