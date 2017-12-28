Niall Horan

Niall Horan Explains Why Camila Cabello Burst Into Tears When They First Met

2012 was a simpler time.

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 12:16

Niall Horan has shared an incredible story about the first time he met Camila Cabello -  explaining the real reason why she burst into tears at the mere sight of him.

Roll back to 2012 and One Direction had just cracked the States with hit single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ while Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui had joined forces to create Fifth Harmony in the US series of X Factor.

It’s no secret that Camila is potentially the hugest Directioner going, with the Havana singer previously opening up about the fact that she ran a One Direction fan Twitter account at the height of her fangirl days.

Even so, Niall has now exposed Camila’s emotional reaction at meeting the boys for the very first time – revealing that she discussed this mysterious fan account (which we hope is still in operation) during their initial interaction. 

[Getty]

“I remember, we went to perform on X Factor in the states when Fifth Harmony were on it," Niall said. "She was freaking out, she told us she had a One Direction Twitter account, she was crying." 

Finishing up his anecdote with a message of apology to Camila, he added: "I'm sorry, Camila, I’ve told the whole world."

Getty Images

This comes after Camila opened up about her obsession with the band in an interview with Beat 1's Zane Lowe: “I mean, I was like a huge One Direction fan. They were like the reason why I tried out for X-Factor.

“I cried [when Zayn Malik left the band], not gonna lie. Because it’s the end of an era. It’s the end of an era. And obviously, like I literally – you don’t understand. I had a twitter account for One Direction. Like I was one of those fangirls at one point.”

Does this not sound like the start of a potential collab? 

 

