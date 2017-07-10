Niall Horan

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

The former One Direction member is taking his 'Slow Hands' on the road...

Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:21

STOP THE PRESS! Our dreams have come true. After blessing us with not one but two hit singles, Niall Horan has finally announced that he's taking his music out on the road for all of us to see. Yes. The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker is going on tour!

'Flicker Sessions' will take place between August and November this year and we couldn't be more excited.

Niall will be performing 'This Town', 'Slow Hands' and plenty of his new material.

Something tells us that the album might be out soon!

Also - who knows? Maybe he will perform some One Direction songs too?!

What's more, the tour is a worldwide event!

Niall will start the show in Dublin before taking his music to cities across the globe. From London to Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro to San Francisco, plenty of fans will get a chance to see the 'This Town' singer perform.

However, each venue is a significant downsize from the arenas that One Direction played - in order to create an intimate atmosphere - so it will be essential to snap up tickets quick should you wish to see him.

Tickets for the London and Dublin dates will be available to purchase this Friday at 9am: here and here.

However, if you pre-order Niall's new album: here, you will be able to enter a presale!

For further information - visit this link: here.

