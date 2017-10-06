Niall Horan Just Announced A Massive UK Tour

Today is the day we've been waiting for... Niall Horan is going on tour!

The Irish dreamboat of One Direction is taking his upcoming debut album Flicker to venues around Europe next spring, including eight shows in the UK and Ireland.

Niall will get the party started in his home country with shows in Dublin and Belfast before visiting Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and more!

View the lyrics Waiting here for someone

Only yesterday we were on the run

You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun

Now I'm waiting here for someone

And oh, love, do you feel this rough?

Why's it only you I'm thinking of?

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

Is it too much to ask?

•••

Someone's moving outside

The lights come on and down the drive

I forget you're not here when I close my eyes

Do you still think of me sometimes?

And oh, love, watch the sun coming up

Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love?

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

•••

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

My shadow's dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You'll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

It's all I'm asking

Is it too much to ask?

It's all I'm asking

Writer(s): Niall Horan, Jamie Scott

The 'Too Much To Ask' singer has pretty much dedicated his March to the UK, leaving some days between each show for those 'due to high demand' second dates that he will definitely be adding, and will spend April and May touring around Europe.

As if a Niall Horan show isn't exciting enough, he's only went and made our dreams come true by getting the incredible Julia Michaels to support him!

Can we expect some duets? Niall covered Julia's massive debut single 'Issues' for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge earlier this year, perhaps we'll get some special live collaborations from them.

The full list of dates are below with all of the ticket info you need! Now, who's excited?!

UK & Ireland, pre-order ‘Flicker’ from the official store to get pre-sale access ! https://t.co/tWzptqLLVa pic.twitter.com/LXICOWvY7x — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 6, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH NIALL HORAN PERFORM 'SLOW HANDS' BELOW