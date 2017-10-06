Niall Horan Just Announced A Massive UK Tour
The 'Slow Hands' will play 25 dates around Europe next spring, with special guest Julia Michaels...
Today is the day we've been waiting for... Niall Horan is going on tour!
The Irish dreamboat of One Direction is taking his upcoming debut album Flicker to venues around Europe next spring, including eight shows in the UK and Ireland.
Niall will get the party started in his home country with shows in Dublin and Belfast before visiting Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and more!
The 'Too Much To Ask' singer has pretty much dedicated his March to the UK, leaving some days between each show for those 'due to high demand' second dates that he will definitely be adding, and will spend April and May touring around Europe.
As if a Niall Horan show isn't exciting enough, he's only went and made our dreams come true by getting the incredible Julia Michaels to support him!
Can we expect some duets? Niall covered Julia's massive debut single 'Issues' for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge earlier this year, perhaps we'll get some special live collaborations from them.
The full list of dates are below with all of the ticket info you need! Now, who's excited?!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH NIALL HORAN PERFORM 'SLOW HANDS' BELOW
