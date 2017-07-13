Niall Horan

Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

The Slow Hands singer's Twitter game has finally paid off.

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 11:02

Someone get Harry Styles a box of tissues to wipe those tears away, because Niall Horan has only gone and stolen something from him.

The Slow Hands singer has taken the crown for the most popular One Direction singer on Twitter, with his huge 30.9 million following making Harry’s 30.8 million look like nothing. NOTHING.

Okay so maybe there’s a small chance we’re overreacting, and actually come to think of it Niall has been working his Irish socks off recently so he does deserve it.

As for the others, Louis comes in third place with 25.2 million and Liam just behind at 25.1 million. Oh and not forgetting Zayn who once upon a time was actually a member of the band, and has 22.2 million.

But let’s not forget that it’s not all about how many followers you’ve got on Twitter, and that just because Niall is now king of the world doesn’t mean we’ll forget about Harry.

Mainly because the obsession is too deep, but still.

