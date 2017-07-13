Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

Someone get Harry Styles a box of tissues to wipe those tears away, because Niall Horan has only gone and stolen something from him.

The Slow Hands singer has taken the crown for the most popular One Direction singer on Twitter, with his huge 30.9 million following making Harry’s 30.8 million look like nothing. NOTHING.

Okay so maybe there’s a small chance we’re overreacting, and actually come to think of it Niall has been working his Irish socks off recently so he does deserve it.

As for the others, Louis comes in third place with 25.2 million and Liam just behind at 25.1 million. Oh and not forgetting Zayn who once upon a time was actually a member of the band, and has 22.2 million.

Some old interviews of ours popped up on my feed today. My days , the things we used to do and people thought we were serious. 😂😂😂😂 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 2, 2017

But let’s not forget that it’s not all about how many followers you’ve got on Twitter, and that just because Niall is now king of the world doesn’t mean we’ll forget about Harry.

Mainly because the obsession is too deep, but still.

