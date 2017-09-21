Niall Horan

Niall Horan Nurses Heartbreak In The 'Too Much To Ask' Video

Warning: It's really quite sad to see the 'Slow Hands' star this sad-looking...

Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:32

Niall Horan, arguably pop's biggest sweetheart, has just released the video for his latest single and it's absolutely adorable.

'Too Much To Ask' is an emotional ballad about dealing with heartbreak, and the video follows Niall around London as he struggles to get over his ex, thanks to a couple insensitively kissing on the tube and the loneliness of his depressingly dark hotel room.

The somber visual was directed by the very talented Malia James, who also shot Anne-Marie's 'Alarm' and Troye Sivan's 'YOUTH' videos, so obviously it's amazing.

It's the perfect visual to accompany the brilliant song, which fully comes to life when Niall performs it with a full band in one set-up.

There's a major emphasis on him being alone in the video, for obvious reasons, but as it goes on we see him find strength in being alone instead of being lonely and it's just lovely.

For most of the time you will just want to give him a hug, though.

YouTube/NiallHoranVEVO

'Too Much To Ask' is the third single from his upcoming solo debut Flicker, which drops next month on October 20th.

If this song and 'Slow Hands' are anything to go by then Niall might just have one of the best albums of the year in his hands.

Niall Horan - Too Much To Ask (Official)

By Ross McNeilage

