Niall Horan Nurses Heartbreak In The 'Too Much To Ask' Video

Niall Horan, arguably pop's biggest sweetheart, has just released the video for his latest single and it's absolutely adorable.

'Too Much To Ask' is an emotional ballad about dealing with heartbreak, and the video follows Niall around London as he struggles to get over his ex, thanks to a couple insensitively kissing on the tube and the loneliness of his depressingly dark hotel room.

The somber visual was directed by the very talented Malia James, who also shot Anne-Marie's 'Alarm' and Troye Sivan's 'YOUTH' videos, so obviously it's amazing.

View the lyrics We should take this back to my place

That's what she said right to my face

'Cause I want you bad

Yeah, I want you, baby

I've been thinking 'bout it all day

And I hope you feel the same way, yeah

'Cause I want you bad

Yeah, I want you, baby



Slow, slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping

Your plans and those

Slow hands

Slow hands



I just wanna take my time

We could do this, baby, all night, yeah

'Cause I want you bad

Yeah, I want you, baby



Slow, slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping

Your plans and those

Slow hands



Fingertips puttin' on a show

Got me now and I can't say no

Wanna be with you all alone

Take me home, take me home

Fingertips puttin' on a show

Can't you tell that I want you, baby, yeah



Slow hands

Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you on me

I, I know

Yeah, I already know that there ain't no stopping

Your plans and those slow hands Writer(s): Julian C. Bunetta, Ruth Anne Cunningham, Alexander Izquierdo, Tobias Macdonald Jesso, Niall James Horan, John Henry Ryan Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

It's the perfect visual to accompany the brilliant song, which fully comes to life when Niall performs it with a full band in one set-up.

There's a major emphasis on him being alone in the video, for obvious reasons, but as it goes on we see him find strength in being alone instead of being lonely and it's just lovely.

For most of the time you will just want to give him a hug, though.

YouTube/NiallHoranVEVO

'Too Much To Ask' is the third single from his upcoming solo debut Flicker, which drops next month on October 20th.

If this song and 'Slow Hands' are anything to go by then Niall might just have one of the best albums of the year in his hands.

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH NIALL HORAN PERFORM 'THIS TOWN' BELOW