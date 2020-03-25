Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry

Niall Horan has opened up about a stressful encounter with fans that nearly brought him to tears.

In an interview with Apple Music, the 26-year-old said: “I was at a football game in Spain a few years ago, and it was Chelsea versus Atletico Madrid, and I was standing in the Chelsea crowd waiting to go in the turnstiles.”

Getty Images

“And then some fans had realized that I was at the game and went looking for me and found me. They start screaming my name. ‘Niall, Niall!’ In the middle of about 10 thousand Chelsea fans and I was just like, ‘Really?’”

“I kept my head down. I was trying my best to keep my head down, anyway and I had nowhere to go. And then the football fans turn into football fans, “Ooh, One Direction.” I was just like, ‘Oh, god.’ I nearly cried.

Getty

He added that this encounter happened during his period of recovery from a knee operation: “I was on crutches, at the time, as well. So I couldn’t go [anywhere].”

Niall recently discussed what he misses the most about being in a band.

“Sometimes when you’ll be at a gig or something had happened and it would remind you of something that happened onstage years ago, like, ‘Oh, jeez. I wish the boys were here to see that.”

Getty

In the same interview, Niall said that he and the boys always forget to tell each other when they’re dropping new songs: "Probably the only thing we don’t talk about is music."