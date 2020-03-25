Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
"I was just like, ‘Really?’”
Niall Horan has opened up about a stressful encounter with fans that nearly brought him to tears.
In an interview with Apple Music, the 26-year-old said: “I was at a football game in Spain a few years ago, and it was Chelsea versus Atletico Madrid, and I was standing in the Chelsea crowd waiting to go in the turnstiles.”
“And then some fans had realized that I was at the game and went looking for me and found me. They start screaming my name. ‘Niall, Niall!’ In the middle of about 10 thousand Chelsea fans and I was just like, ‘Really?’”
“I kept my head down. I was trying my best to keep my head down, anyway and I had nowhere to go. And then the football fans turn into football fans, “Ooh, One Direction.” I was just like, ‘Oh, god.’ I nearly cried.
He added that this encounter happened during his period of recovery from a knee operation: “I was on crutches, at the time, as well. So I couldn’t go [anywhere].”
Niall recently discussed what he misses the most about being in a band.
“Sometimes when you’ll be at a gig or something had happened and it would remind you of something that happened onstage years ago, like, ‘Oh, jeez. I wish the boys were here to see that.”
In the same interview, Niall said that he and the boys always forget to tell each other when they’re dropping new songs: "Probably the only thing we don’t talk about is music."