Niall Horan

Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry

"I was just like, ‘Really?’”

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 10:22

Niall Horan has opened up about a stressful encounter with fans that nearly brought him to tears.

In an interview with Apple Music, the 26-year-old said: “I was at a football game in Spain a few years ago, and it was Chelsea versus Atletico Madrid, and I was standing in the Chelsea crowd waiting to go in the turnstiles.”

Getty Images

“And then some fans had realized that I was at the game and went looking for me and found me. They start screaming my name. ‘Niall, Niall!’ In the middle of about 10 thousand Chelsea fans and I was just like, ‘Really?’” 

“I kept my head down. I was trying my best to keep my head down, anyway and I had nowhere to go. And then the football fans turn into football fans, “Ooh, One Direction.” I was just like, ‘Oh, god.’ I nearly cried.

Getty

He added that this encounter happened during his period of recovery from a knee operation: “I was on crutches, at the time, as well. So I couldn’t go [anywhere].”

Niall recently discussed what he misses the most about being in a band.

“Sometimes when you’ll be at a gig or something had happened and it would remind you of something that happened onstage years ago, like, ‘Oh, jeez. I wish the boys were here to see that.”

Getty

In the same interview, Niall said that he and the boys always forget to tell each other when they’re dropping new songs: "Probably the only thing we don’t talk about is music."

Latest News

Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
Kendall Jenner Responds To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Not Self-Isolating Properly
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
James Charles And Jeffree Star Have Seemingly Ended Their Dramatic Feud
Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
James Charles Thinks He May Have Beat Coronavirus Earlier This Year
Here’s How To Sync Your Netflix Account With Friends While Self-Isolating
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album

More From Niall Horan

Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather - Music Video
Niall Horan
Heartbreak Weather
Niall Horan - No Judgement - Music Video
Niall Horan
No Judgement
Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me - Music Video
Niall Horan
Put A Little Love On Me
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Performances by Becky G, Halsey, Pabllo Vittar, Niall Horan and Rosalía at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
Niall Horan
Niall Horan 'Nice To Meet Ya' (Live - 2019 MTV EMA)
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It
Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya - Music Video
Niall Horan
Nice To Meet Ya
Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Julia Michaels Ft. Niall Horan - What A Time - Music Video
Julia Michaels
What A Time (Ft. Niall Horan)

Trending Articles

Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
Kendall Jenner Responds To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Not Self-Isolating Properly
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
James Charles And Jeffree Star Have Seemingly Ended Their Dramatic Feud
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal