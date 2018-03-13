Niall Horan

Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover

This is incredible...

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 16:23

Niall Horan is having an amazing 2018 so far. Not only has he won two major iHeartRadio Music Awards (Best New Pop Artist, Best Lyrics) but he's also released a stunning music video for his new single 'On the Loose'. We can't get enough of the Irish superstar.

That's not all though. Niall just performed a cover of Camila Cabello's 'Crying in the Club' on tour and we're obsessed with it.

WATCH NIALL'S BRILLIANT 'TOO MUCH TO ASK' MUSIC VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Waiting here for someone
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I'm waiting here for someone
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why's it only you I'm thinking of

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?

Someone's moving outside
The lights come on down the drive
I forget you're not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?

My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
And tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
That's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Writer(s): Niall Horan, Jamie Scott Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NIALLERS AND CAMILIZERS UNITE. CAMILA'S 'CRYING IN THE CLUB' HAS BEEN GIVEN THE NIALL TREATMENT.

Niall has just kicked off his Flicker World Tour and, as well as performing his own material and a couple of One Direction classics on the road, he's added Camila's debut hit 'Crying in the Club' to his setlist. It's okay. We're crying too. This is too perfect for words.

Not only that but you can watch him perform it right now thanks to some fans who caught the amazing cover on camera.

Niall's vocals sound so good on it. We need a studio version ASAP or better a yet a remix starring Camila as well.

Naturally, it didn't go by unnoticed. Camila caught wind of Niall's rendition on Twitter and was quick to reply to the 'This Town' singer. The 'Never Be the Same' hitmaker retweeted the performance with the caption: "WOWEEEEEE @NiallOfficial 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🌹🌹🌹".

Our thoughts exactly. We love it so much when our faves surprise us with covers of our other faves' hit singles.

Now if Niall and Camila could hop in the studio and work on a collaboration together that would be amazing.

Imagine a Niall and Camila duet? Their voices would sound so stunning together. We need this in our lives.

Words: Sam Prance

