Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs

Niall Horan has reportedly slid into the DMs of Love Island star Arabella Chi.

According to The Sun, he took an interest in the reality star when she appeared on the ITV2 show in 2019. He’s said to have contacted her after her return back home, but she was already dating Wes Nelson at the time and politely turned him down.

Getty

Now that the couple’s nine-month relationship has come to an end, Niall has apparently slid in the model’s DMs a second time.

A source told MailOnline: "Arabella was hugely flattered by Niall's advances – if the timing was right things could have gone differently. She had only just started dating Wes when Niall first contacted her last year and she was honest with him about that."

As for how Arabella currently feels about Niall, she’s apparently hopeful that they can be “friends” but doesn’t envision a romantic relationship in the future.

“Niall has clearly been interested in Arabella for a long time now and waited until she was single again to approach her. But she's hoping they can be friends and even meet up once the lockdown is over, as it would still be good to catch-up in person.”

Getty

Arabella and Wes went their separate ways last month after the seven-year age-gap in their romance became more noticeable. Sources say that there was no drama involved in their separation and that the pair remain on good terms.

Here's hoping Niall will take a chance on our DMs next.