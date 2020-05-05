Niall Horan

Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs

Not once, but twice

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 - 09:56

Niall Horan has reportedly slid into the DMs of Love Island star Arabella Chi.

According to The Sun, he took an interest in the reality star when she appeared on the ITV2 show in 2019. He’s said to have contacted her after her return back home, but she was already dating Wes Nelson at the time and politely turned him down.

Getty

Now that the couple’s nine-month relationship has come to an end, Niall has apparently slid in the model’s DMs a second time.

A source told MailOnline: "Arabella was hugely flattered by Niall's advances – if the timing was right things could have gone differently. She had only just started dating Wes when Niall first contacted her last year and she was honest with him about that."

Good Morning Lovelies 🖤
View this post on Instagram

Good Morning Lovelies 🖤

A post shared by Arabella Chi (@arabellachi) on


 
As for how Arabella currently feels about Niall, she’s apparently hopeful that they can be “friends” but doesn’t envision a romantic relationship in the future.

“Niall has clearly been interested in Arabella for a long time now and waited until she was single again to approach her. But she's hoping they can be friends and even meet up once the lockdown is over, as it would still be good to catch-up in person.”

Getty

Arabella and Wes went their separate ways last month after the seven-year age-gap in their romance became more noticeable. Sources say that there was no drama involved in their separation and that the pair remain on good terms.

Here's hoping Niall will take a chance on our DMs next.

 

Latest News

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Tyler Cameron Blasts Claims That He’s The Real Father Of Gigi Hadid’s Baby
Get To Know Brother Leo
Get To Know: Brother Leo
Kylie Jenner Twerked On Camera For The First Time And The Internet Exploded
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge And Luke T Are Taking A Big Step In Their Romance
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Give Fans A Tour Of Their Apartment
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Madison Beer Leaves TikTok Due To ‘Horrible Behaviour’ From Commenters
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles
The Kardashians Are Selling Their Clothes Online For 9x The Usual Retail Price

More From Niall Horan

Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Niall Horan - Black and White - Music Video
Niall Horan
Black And White
Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Roasted Louis Tomlinson On Instagram Live
Hailee Steinfeld’s Awkward Reaction When Niall Horan Played During Her Livestream
Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather - Music Video
Niall Horan
Heartbreak Weather
Niall Horan - No Judgement - Music Video
Niall Horan
No Judgement
Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me - Music Video
Niall Horan
Put A Little Love On Me
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Performances by Becky G, Halsey, Pabllo Vittar, Niall Horan and Rosalía at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
Niall Horan
Niall Horan 'Nice To Meet Ya' (Live - 2019 MTV EMA)
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It

Trending Articles

Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Weight
Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape