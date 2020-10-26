Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown

Niall Horan has revealed he’s done with writing heartbreak hits as he says he has “so much stuff to write about” following his new romance.

Despite being stuck in lockdown like the rest of us, he managed to find his girlfriend Amelia Woolley and even introduced her to a group of pals on the Thames over summer.

Niall opened up to The Metro’s Guilty Pleasures about how his new relationship has given him something else to sing about following his album Heartbreak Weather which is rumoured to be about his split from Hailee Steinfeld.

He said: “Well, it’s been a good year for me. I have been all right...There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself. It’s not going to be all doom and gloom.”

Niall added: “I have been getting my ideas together. I am excited for whatever it is. I don’t know if it’s an album or a single, I am just going to release it when I get a chance.”

It seems he’s making sure to impress Amelia by being in the best shape of his life: “To be honest, I have never been fitter...I haven’t had this kind of time off in ten years. I just wanted to try and relax.”

After cancelling his Nice To Meet Ya tour earlier this year, Niall will be playing a gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 7 which will be live-streamed to fans around the world.

Are you excited for Niall’s new music?