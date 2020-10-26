Niall Horan

Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown

It’s been a ‘good year’ for Niall

Monday, October 26, 2020 - 10:04

Niall Horan has revealed he’s done with writing heartbreak hits as he says he has “so much stuff to write about” following his new romance.

Despite being stuck in lockdown like the rest of us, he managed to find his girlfriend Amelia Woolley and even introduced her to a group of pals on the Thames over summer.

Niall opened up to The Metro’s Guilty Pleasures about how his new relationship has given him something else to sing about following his album Heartbreak Weather which is rumoured to be about his split from Hailee Steinfeld.

He said: “Well, it’s been a good year for me. I have been all right...There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself. It’s not going to be all doom and gloom.”

Getty

Niall added: “I have been getting my ideas together. I am excited for whatever it is. I don’t know if it’s an album or a single, I am just going to release it when I get a chance.”

It seems he’s making sure to impress Amelia by being in the best shape of his life: “To be honest, I have never been fitter...I haven’t had this kind of time off in ten years. I just wanted to try and relax.”

Getty

After cancelling his Nice To Meet Ya tour earlier this year, Niall will be playing a gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 7 which will be live-streamed to fans around the world.

Are you excited for Niall’s new music?

Latest News

Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown
Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit
Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection
Get To Know somegirlnamedanna
Get To Know: somegirlnamedanna
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards
Skai Jackson Opens Up About Learning To Overcome Anxiety: “I’m Fighting It”
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV
Hailey Bieber Undergoes A Tattoo On Her Wedding Finger In Honour Of Justin Bieber
Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future
Get To Know Scribz Riley
Get To Know: Scribz Riley
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Everything We Know So Far About Bella Hadid’s Rumoured Boyfriend Duke Nicholson
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
EMA 2020
Be a part of the MTV EMA 2020 pre-show!
Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?

More From Niall Horan

Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown
Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Niall Horan - Black and White - Music Video
Niall Horan
Black And White
Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Roasted Louis Tomlinson On Instagram Live
Hailee Steinfeld’s Awkward Reaction When Niall Horan Played During Her Livestream
Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather - Music Video
Niall Horan
Heartbreak Weather
Niall Horan - No Judgement - Music Video
Niall Horan
No Judgement
Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me - Music Video
Niall Horan
Put A Little Love On Me
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show

Trending Articles

Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit