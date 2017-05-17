Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

What will 2017 be best remembered for? For a president finally getting a much-deserved impeachment in the summer? For Travis Scott falling through a hole in the stage during a Drake gig? Who knows. But, for us, 2017 will forever be known as this: the year of these glorious, glorious One Direction solo albums.

We’ve just had Harry Styles’ Harry Styles, and now we know it won’t be too long before Niall Horan’s own solo record - which we pray won’t be called Niall Horan - premiers.

Speaking with Carson Daily from 97.1 AMP Radio on Tuesday morning (May 16), Niall revealed the album's release timeline, saying: “End of fall, start of winter, I guess.”

“I guess.” I guess?? For all the pressure that comes with breaking out from one of the most successful pop groups this century, for trying to succeed as a solo artist in a critical, commercial and artistic sense despite the pressure that’s being piled onto his aching, human shoulders, Niall Horan sounds remarkably chilled.

“I’ve decided to ride it out, see what happens, and then kind of let people know when I’m ready to go,” he added, as noted by Billboard. Niall Horan is the most relaxed pop star in the world.

Niall also spoke about how excited he is for his solo album, because it really represents who he is as a person: "There was a lot of 1D stuff I wrote that was along the lines of Fleetwood [Mac], stuff like that, and I hear myself in them songs now sometimes," Horan said while discussing his solo sound. "But this time it's just completely me, so I get to do what I want when I want, really."

Elsewhere in the interview, Niall spoke about his reactions to his former band mate’s own solo careers, saying that he’s not that surprised by the directions they’re all heading in: "I know them all very well, and I know what music they're into, so when I hear what they're releasing, it's no shock to me," he suggested.

"Me and Harry have similar taste, maybe his is a bit more rockier than mine, but it's great watching everyone do their own thing. It's brilliant."

In other news, Niall Horan released his sexy, slapping new single, ‘Slow Hands’. Listen here.

