Niall Horan Reveals The First Ever One Direction Gig Was 'The Worst Night Of His Life'

Niall Horan has opened about the first ever gig he ever took part in with One Direction and he's claimed that the whole thing was actually "a complete disaster" from start to finish.

If you cast mind your back to the hazy days of 2011, the boys had just found fame on the previous series of the X Factor and were enjoying the success of their hit single 'What Makes You Beautiful' released in the September.

But owing to their only experience as a group being on the live-shows of the ITV programme, their debut gig at the Watford Colosseum in London on December 18, 2011 can only be described in Niall's memory as a complete mess.

Talking to the BBC about the nightmare event, he said: “I never want to talk about that gig again. Worst night of my life. The worst One Direction show ever.

Explaining that he and the boys have since blocked the entire gig out of their combined memory, he said: "We’ve refused to talk about it ever since… It was a disaster. We were just a joke.

“Anything we rehearsed just went out the window,” he added. “It was our first ever gig and we just didn’t know what the (expletive) was going on.”

Naturally, the boys soon got into the swing of the performing life and have since commanded stadiums all over the world both as a team and as solo artists. So, on the plus side, things only got better since that rock-bottom performance in 2011.



