Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships

Niall Horan has opened up about the one mistake he keeps making in his relationships.

In an interview with Fault Magazine Niall explained that he tends to keeps his thoughts to himself rather than sharing them with a partner: “I’m a bad communicator in relationships. I struggle to talk about things.

He continued: “I don’t like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late.”

Anyone who keeps up with his personal life will know that Niall and Hailee Steinfeld separated a year ago. Hailee recently released a track called ‘Wrong Direction’ which is widely rumoured to be about their break-up.

An insider told HollywoodLife that Niall respects her decision to channel her emotions into a song, even if the lyrics don’t show him in a particularly positive light.

“You have to write about what you know, whether it is heartache and heartbreak or the love of your life. This sort of thing is going to happen all the time and Niall is totally cool with whatever she has to do for her career, even if it ends up bashing him.’

“Their split was hard, but time has passed and he has moved forward with it all and he believes she has as well.”

Niall’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, also documents the course of a relationship. Although he hasn’t directly said who each track is about, the music is said to be inspired by personal events.