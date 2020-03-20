Niall Horan

Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships

This will hit home for a lot of people

Friday, March 20, 2020 - 09:45

Niall Horan has opened up about the one mistake he keeps making in his relationships.

In an interview with Fault Magazine  Niall explained that he tends to keeps his thoughts to himself rather than sharing them with a partner: “I’m a bad communicator in relationships. I struggle to talk about things.

Getty

He continued: “I don’t like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late.”

Anyone who keeps up with his personal life will know that Niall and Hailee Steinfeld separated a year ago. Hailee recently released a track called ‘Wrong Direction’ which is widely rumoured to be about their break-up.

Getty

An insider told HollywoodLife that Niall respects her decision to channel her emotions into a song, even if the lyrics don’t show him in a particularly positive light.

“You have to write about what you know, whether it is heartache and heartbreak or the love of your life. This sort of thing is going to happen all the time and Niall is totally cool with whatever she has to do for her career, even if it ends up bashing him.’

“Their split was hard, but time has passed and he has moved forward with it all and he believes she has as well.”

Getty Images

Niall’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, also documents the course of a relationship. Although he hasn’t directly said who each track is about, the music is said to be inspired by personal events.

Latest News

Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose
Hailey And Justin Bieber Have Joined TikTok To Entertain Us Through Quarantine
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
James Charles Thinks He May Have Beat Coronavirus Earlier This Year
Here’s How To Sync Your Netflix Account With Friends While Self-Isolating
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Love Island’s Luke M Denies Rumours He Cheated On Demi Jones
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update

More From Niall Horan

Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather - Music Video
Niall Horan
Heartbreak Weather
Niall Horan - No Judgement - Music Video
Niall Horan
No Judgement
Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me - Music Video
Niall Horan
Put A Little Love On Me
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Performances by Becky G, Halsey, Pabllo Vittar, Niall Horan and Rosalía at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
Niall Horan
Niall Horan 'Nice To Meet Ya' (Live - 2019 MTV EMA)
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It
Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya - Music Video
Niall Horan
Nice To Meet Ya
Selena Gomez And Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours After Being Pictured Together
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Julia Michaels Ft. Niall Horan - What A Time - Music Video
Julia Michaels
What A Time (Ft. Niall Horan)
Niall Horan - So Long - Live with the RTE Concert Orchestra - Music Video
Niall Horan
So Long (Live with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra)

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming