Niall Horan Explains How His Solo Career Has Impacted His Dating Life

While he might have 19.4 million followers, two hit singles, and a legion of fans who'd be more than willing to join him for a moonlit Nandos, one thing Niall Horan is missing out on is a super successful love life.

Even though it's be easy to assume he'd have girls falling at his feet for a date, the Irish wonder has revealed that the solo career vibe he's got going on doesn't quite mesh with the ideal set-up for a relationship. Boo.

Sophie Mayanne/Notion Magazine

In an interview for Notion Magazine , Niall shared that post-One Direction life has resulted in a bit of a dry spell when it comes to romance - mainly because he's been spending all waking hours in the studio. Yep, go figure.

"I've been so busy between studios,' he explained. "The album was long days, as we were recording everything live full band."

Sophie Mayanne/Notion Magazine

As for the always terribile argument that late night Tinder swipes throw up the most interesting results, he added: "We' re talking 11-12 hour days, every day which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know - I have no time for Tinder!'

Meanwhile there's still a tiny shred of hope that he *does* have a Tinder but he's just playing his cards close to his pyjama clad chest. May the odds be ever in your favour, swipers.