Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 10:08

Niall Horan has revealed he’ll have to wear a medical boot for weeks while recovering from a foot injury sustained on a night out.

In a discussion with fans on Instagram Live, Niall opened up about tearing the ligaments in his foot after misjudging the height of a kerb. He published an image of his bruised ankle on Instagram Stories alongside a full-length shot of himself wearing the boot. 

Instagram/NiallHoran

Explaining how the incident went down, Niall said: “I was running drunk and in these new streets, you can drive down them... and they're also sometimes pedestrianised, they look like they're made to be pedestrianised.”

“They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the kerb looks the same as the actual driveable road and there was a little kerb. I was about six pints deep. I was chasing my cousin, missed the kerb and went over my ankle.”

Instagram/NiallHoran

He added: “I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot. I've got such ugly feet or I'd show the world how bruised it is.”

Niall has plenty of time to recover from the injury after cancelling his Nice To Meet Ya world tour back in April due to the spread of coronavirus. In a statement, Niall said he’d be staying productive during lockdown by “writing and recording” new music. 

Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on TikTok

We’re wishing Niall a full and speedy recovery! 

