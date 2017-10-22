Niall Horan Slams President Trump As A 'F**king Joke' And Demands He Be Impeached

Niall Horan has laid into American President Donald Trump in a sweary attack on the US Commander in Chief.

The Irish hunk has been reminiscing about his happy days in One Direction - but recalled being thrown out of Trump’s New York hotel when he was with the band.

Niall and his bandmates apparently upset the then-future Prez when they refused to meet the daughter of one of Trump’s lawyers ahead of performing in The Big Apple.

“We weren’t doing any meet and greets, it was the biggest show of our lives, we were playing Madison Square Garden and we were just trying to get ready for that,” Niall recalls.

“And because we wouldn’t meet her, Trump threw his toys out of his pram like he always does,” he explained.

The experience has left a bad taste in Niall’s mouth - and he is now calling for Trump to be forced out of office.

[Getty]

“He’s a s***show, man. A f***ing joke. Impeach him, quick, cos it’s becoming a disaster,” the singer warned during a chat with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

Niall doesn’t mince his words, does he?

