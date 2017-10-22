Niall Horan Slams President Trump As A 'F**king Joke' And Demands He Be Impeached
The One Direction heartthrob wants Tump to be fired from the White House
Niall Horan has laid into American President Donald Trump in a sweary attack on the US Commander in Chief.
The Irish hunk has been reminiscing about his happy days in One Direction - but recalled being thrown out of Trump’s New York hotel when he was with the band.
Niall and his bandmates apparently upset the then-future Prez when they refused to meet the daughter of one of Trump’s lawyers ahead of performing in The Big Apple.
“We weren’t doing any meet and greets, it was the biggest show of our lives, we were playing Madison Square Garden and we were just trying to get ready for that,” Niall recalls.
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I'm waiting here for someone
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why's it only you I'm thinking of?
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?
•••
Someone's moving outside
The lights come on and down the drive
I forget you're not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don't it feel fucked up we're not in love?
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
•••
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
My shadow's dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You'll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
It's all I'm asking
Is it too much to ask?
“And because we wouldn’t meet her, Trump threw his toys out of his pram like he always does,” he explained.
The experience has left a bad taste in Niall’s mouth - and he is now calling for Trump to be forced out of office.
“He’s a s***show, man. A f***ing joke. Impeach him, quick, cos it’s becoming a disaster,” the singer warned during a chat with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.
Niall doesn’t mince his words, does he?
WATCH! 7 Celeb Exes Who Had Social Media Beef After Their Split