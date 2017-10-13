Niall Horan Thinks Tinder Is 'Filthy' And We Feel All Sorts Of Conflicted

Niall Horan just well and truly decimated our secret hope that we could stumble across his profile on Tinder after describing the app as "filthy" and not something he'd ever use to find a relationship.

While we pick our broken hearts off the floor, it's worth mentioning that the former One Direction lad also revealed that he's currently single; so that's something to bear in mind if anyone ever meets him in an organic situation.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

During an interview with The Irish Times, the Slow Hands mastermind had his say on the fact that celebs seem to have a hard time when it comes to keeping their relationships private.

“I never really understood that kind of thing,” he said. “It never bothered me, but you can’t get away with anything. You can’t walk down the street with a person – you could be their best friend in the world and people will think you’re with them.

"But I’m 24 years old, and I’m allowed to be 24 in certain ways. It’s not like I’m going around wrecking the place, taking a load of drugs. I’m not that kind of guy, but I am allowed to have a girlfriend," he added.

When prompted by the interviewer about whether he'd ever try his hand at a dating app like Tinder, Niall flat out crushed the concept in the space of a casual eight words: "No, not a chance. It’s filthy in there.”

It might be true that the odd creepy person finds their way onto the system, but how else are we supposed to convince Niall that we're his one true love if he hasn't even downloaded the app?

Back to the drawing board, folks.